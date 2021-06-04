73 Seniors Elected to Phi Beta Kappa

During her four years at Wesleyan, Katherine “Kat” Eaton ’21 not only fell in love with creative writing, but she also discovered interests in martial arts, fire spinning, and tabletop roleplaying games—Dungeons & Dragons, Monster of the Week, Masks, and more. “Basically, I’m a storyteller, whether that’s on my own or with other people,” Eaton explained.

Eaton, who graduated on May 26 with honors for her English thesis titled “Myths and Legends of Aetheria: A Study in Worldbuilding,” is also among only 88 students from the Class of 2021 to graduate with Phi Beta Kappa honors.

On May 24, she and 72 of her peers were inducted into the Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa during a virtual ceremony. At Wesleyan, only 12 percent of each graduating class is elected to PBK, the oldest national scholastic honor society. Election is based on fulfilling general education expectations and having a grade point average of 93 or above.

Students are nominated by their major departments or class dean.

“I take enormous pleasure in recognizing your accomplishments—not just your good grades—but for having a sense of curiosity and independence of spirit,” Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 said during the ceremony. “The faculty who nominated you take good character quite seriously. So let me congratulate you and send you my gratitude and appreciation for all your great work.”

The students join 15 others who were elected early-decision during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 2, 2020.

The following seniors, noted below with their major(s), have been elected into Wesleyan University’s Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Spring 2021:

Jack Fox Baum: economics, philosophy

Hannah Rice Berman: English, Italian studies

Michael Evan Planells Bloom: film studies, psychology

Tess Hildegard Brunner: neuroscience and behavior

Benjamin Drury Bushnell: computer science

Kin Wai Cheung: economics, mathematics

Julia Chung: English, theater

Tracy Elizabeth Cooper: French studies, music

Charlotte Blythe Curnin: psychology

Joseph Cutler: computer science

Carol Dalgarno: molecular biology and biochemistry

Ruby Paulina Duffy: College of Social Studies

Katherine Elizabeth Eaton: English

Elizabeth Chatwin Edwards: anthropology, environmental studies

Lucas Eras Paiva: anthropology, computer science

Talia Jamie Feldscher: biology, science in society

Claudia Jo Ferrara: education studies, psychology

Graciela Gautier-Jusino: Russian, east European, and Eurasian studies

Danielle Gozzo: English, psychology

Xiangyi Guo: College of East Asian Studies, psychology

Nour Saida Harzallah: College of Integrative Sciences, molecular biology and biochemistry, physics

Maya Stefania Hayda: art history, English

Marion Newcomb Humphreys: neuroscience and behavior

Mary Johnson: religion

Jack Joseph Jontz: government, psychology

Julia Elizabeth Kahn: psychology, science in society

Noah Joseph Kline: American studies

Emily Caldicott Leggat: biology

Wei Li: economics

Sam Libberton: anthropology, psychology, science in society

Frances Lin: earth and environmental sciences, environmental studies

Sophie Linett: science in society

Julien Lavalette Loo: economics, romance studies

Sarah Beth Lucente: English, film studies

Benjamin Warren Lyon: art history, art studio

William Matrone Mack: economics

William McCloskey Mahoney: College of Letters

Andrew Keith Martin: economics

Elizabeth Miller Schai: sociology

Emily Flora Moon: neuroscience and behavior

Minxuan Ni: College of Social Studies, French studies

Andrew Ross Northrop: neuroscience and behavior

Ciara Jeanne O’Flynn: art studio, psychology

Margaret Elizabeth O’Hanlon: environmental studies, government

Alma Pres: anthropology, sociology

Katerina Ramos-Jordàn: dance, English

Lucia Thomas Robinson: film studies

Eric Douglas Roe: studio art

Simon Sayer Rothman: physics

Rebecca Johnson Rubenstein: feminist, gender, and sexuality studies, Hispanic literatures and cultures

Matthew Nam Rubenstein: physics

Cameron Bayard Scharff: environmental studies, philosophy

Gabriel Asher Siegel: government

Jesse Storm Simmons: anthropology, biology

Jonah Max Skolnik: government, medieval studies

Felicia Rose Soderberg: feminist, gender, and sexuality studies, government

Lisa Cheryl Stein: music, religion

Claudia Mathilde Stenbaek: neuroscience and behavior

Emma Winston Stern: french studies, government

Lauren Anne Stock: sociology, theater

Shirley Sullivan: dance, psychology

Zuzu Taylor Tadeushuk: English, feminist, gender, and sexuality studies

Harrison Tan: neuroscience and behavior

Yaqian Tang: mathematics

Tyla Taylor: education studies, Hispanic literatures and cultures, psychology

Acadia May Thielking: biology, science in society

Khanh Dan Tran: economics

Alex Tripp: music

Niels Vizgan: chemistry

Phoebe Tharaka Vlahoplus: history

Catherine Weng Xi: College of Social Studies, environmental studies

Donglai Yang: earth and environmental sciences, physics

Betsy Zaubler: American studies, theater