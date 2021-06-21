Wesleyan in the News

Several Wesleyan faculty, students, alumni, parents, and staff have recently been featured in the news:

June 8

Marketing Technology Insights — ADEC Innovations Appoints New Executive To Lead Company In Their Next Phase Of Growth And Development. Features Sondra Scott ’88, chief executive officer for ADEC Innovations U.S. and Europe.

June 9

The New York Times — 3 Art Gallery Shows to See Right Now. Features installations by Cameron Rowland ’11.

Shondaland — Love and the Burning West: She nearly died while fighting a fire. All she could think about was the tragedy of dying while still a virgin. Features an essay by former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper Sarah Berns ’98.

Connecticut Post — Tour restored 1867 Middletown cemetery this weekend. Mentions the restoration of the Dr. Joseph Barratt monument, which features dinosaur footprints. Barratt had associations with Wesleyan.

June 10

Fox 61 CT — From Middletown to movie screens everywhere | The Wesleyan connection to In the Heights. Features Wesleyan President Michael Roth; Jack Carr, professor of theater, emeritus; and the Patricelli ’92 Theater.

Movie Web — Uncharted Movie: Release Date, Plot, Characters – Everything We Know So Far. Mentions director Ruben Fleischer ’97 and “like other successful filmmakers, such as Joss Whedon [’87, Hon. ’13] and Michael Bay [’86], Fleischer studied at the Wesleyan University in Connecticut.”

Patch — NYC Council District 7 Election: Ray Sanchez Seeks Uptown Seat. Features Raymond Sanchez ’00, CEO of the homeless services provider Aguila.

Yahoo! News via The Hartford Courant — In the Heights, drafted when Lin Manuel Miranda was a student at Wesleyan University, opens in movie theaters. Features Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15, who “was a sophomore at Wesleyan University in Middletown when he wrote the Tony-winning hip-hop musical In the Heights.”

June 11

E — It Won’t Be Long Now: How In the Heights Finally Made the Leap From Stage to Screen. Features Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15.

Filmmaker Magazine — “My Cutting Process is Very Old School”: Editor Myron Kerstein on In the Heights. Mentions Wesleyan University.

June 14

Inside Higher Ed — A Military Appointment at Swarthmore. Mentions Wesleyan’s partnership with the Chamberlain Project.

Street Insider — Kanzhun Limited news. Mentions Charles Zhaoxuan Yang ’07, chief financial officer of NetEase, Inc.

June 15

Inside Higher Ed — Newly Tenured at Drury, Middlebury, Virginia Tech, Wesleyan. Mentions Ioana Emy Matesan, assistant professor of government, and Michael Meere, assistant professor of French.

Street Insider — Elliott Opportunity II Corp. news. Mentions Steven Barg ’84, global head of corporate engagement at Elliott Investment Management L.P.

June 16

South Seattle Emerald — Doc’s Medical Negligence and Dehumanization of Prisoners Must End. Features opinion piece by Hannah Bolotin ’19.

Portal to the Universe via Women in Planetary Science — Martha Gilmore: Don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t belong in this field. Features a Q&A with Martha Gilmore, George I. Seney Professor of Geology.

June 18

Yale University — Effective July 1, Assistant Dean Robert Harper-Mangels ’92 will become Associate Dean for Admissions and Financial Support at Yale.

Daily Kos — Activists are ramping up the fight to bring Asian American history to the classroom. Mentions students at Wesleyan University created a syllabus and ran a student-led Asian American studies course for themselves.

Greenwich Time — Greenwich educator with ‘passion for pedagogy’ selected for Teacher of the Year program. Features Allison Fallon MALS ’10.

June 21

Women in Hollywood — “Still I Rise” Announces Inaugural Fellowship Recipients. Mentions Arielle Knight ’11, a New York-based documentary filmmaker and creative producer.

CT Patch — Obituary: Marilyn Hughes Johnson, 84. Features Marilyn Hughes Johnson, who “worked at Wesleyan University for several years assisting the Director of the Graduate Liberal Studies Program in producing course catalogs and program materials.”