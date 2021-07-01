Tuition to Increase 4% for the 2021-22 Academic Year

Each spring the University projects its total expenses for the coming year and adjusts its tuition and student fees accordingly. In light of projected expenses, the Wesleyan Board of Trustees recently voted to increase tuition for the 2021–22 academic year by 4%. Tuition and fees for the 2021–22 year will be $61,749 (plus a $300 matriculation fee for first-time students.)

The Residential Comprehensive Fee will be $17,531 for first-years and sophomores and $18,905 for juniors and seniors. The different RCF rates are traditional and based upon the higher cost of student life options. Over the next few years, however, Wesleyan will work to blend the RCF fee into one rate for all four classes.

Wesleyan continues to meet the full demonstrated financial need of all admitted students seeking financial aid and devotes millions of dollars of its operating budget to the support of scholarships. This past academic year, 43% of students received need-based scholarship awards averaging nearly $55,350.

Wesleyan will offer a full-campus experience next year and continuing to provide a superb education in the liberal arts that will serve students well long after they graduate.