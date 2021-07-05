Wesleyan in the News

Several Wesleyan faculty, students, alumni, parents, and staff have recently been featured in the news:

June 24

Marketing Technology Insights — ADEC Innovations Appoints New Executive To Lead Company In Their Next Phase Of Growth And Development. Features Sondra Scott ’88, chief executive officer for ADEC Innovations U.S. and Europe.

The Middletown Press — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students this fall. Mentions that Wesleyan University “was among the first in the state to require the vaccine.”

Connecticut Post — Wilton High School graduate receiver of Wheeler scholarship. Features Melissa Arenas ’25, who will “begin her studies this fall at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and plans to major in biology.”

June 25

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists — Media accountability in a world of disinformation. Mentions Alan Miller ’76, founder and CEO of the News Literacy Project, a national nonpartisan education nonprofit.

General Council News — Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Safety Veteran Hemanshu Nigam Joins Venable’s Los Angeles Office. Mentions Hemanshu (Hemu) Nigam ’87.

DNYUZ — Opposites, and ‘One and the Same.’ Mentions Eli Bronner ’10.

June 26

AnimationXPress — Shang-Chi’s relation with his parents explored in the new trailer of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.’ Mentions that Shang-Chi was first created in the 1970s by writer Steve Englehart ’69.

Telegraph Herald — Illinois high school graduates awarded Galena Cultural Arts Alliance scholarships. Mentions Hannah Birkholz ’25, “who will attend Wesleyan University, with majors in honors humanities and visual communication design.”

June 28

Politico — Opinion | Why Colleges Should Ditch the SAT—Permanently. Mentions that before the pandemic, numerous colleges, including Wesleyan, had made standardized test scores optional.

Wicked Local — Un-Common Theatre Company announces 2021 scholarship winners. Mentions Jessica Zenack ’25, who “will be attending Wesleyan University and plans on studying political science and theater.”

WFMZ — Monroe County Bar Association awards scholarships to high school students. Mentions that students will be attending Wesleyan.

Yahoo! via The Hartford Courant — ‘Essential Western New England Songbook’ project a who’s who of Connecticut music. Mentions that the band MGMT formed at Wesleyan.

The Middletown Press — Cooper Robertson to lead ambitious Middletown riverfront master plan. Mentions that the riverfront development area “is less than a mile from Wesleyan University.”

June 29

Inside Higher Ed — A Crowded Campus Once More. Mentions that Wesleyan “is also dealing with high demand for housing, in part due to changes in study abroad.”

Associated Press — Progress Expands Women in STEM Scholarship and Announces Recipient of 2nd Annual Mary Székely Scholarship. Mentions Gavriela Tejedor Meyers ’25.

Yahoo! via The Hartford Courant — Parents threaten to sue UConn over COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Mentions Wesleyan.

Arizona Central — NASA-funded study uses International Space Station to predict wildfire effects. Features Helen Poulos, adjunct assistant professor of environmental studies.

June 30

The White House — President Biden Names Fifth Round of Judicial Nominees. Mentions Judge Michael Nachmanoff ’91.

Daily Messenger — Victor-Farmington Rotary presents student awards. Mentions Wesleyan University.

Medium — Seven Profound Things Annie Dillard Taught Alexander Chee About Writing. Mentions Alexander Chee ’89 and Annie Dillard. Dillard taught writing at Wesleyan for more than 20 years.

July 1

MSU Texas news — 1966 MSU graduate donates $55,000 for science scholarships. Mentions organic chemist Max Tishler Hon. ’81.

Patch — NYAW Awards Two Wantagh High School Students Scholarships. Features Michael Minars ’25, who “will study environmental studies and sustainable agriculture at Wesleyan University.”

The Visualist — Reclaiming our Future: The Kedzie Center’s 2021 Annual Summer Event. Features Ruth Behar ’77, who “has a Distinguished Alumna Award from Wesleyan University.”

The Middletown Press — UNH welcomes new COVID-19 coordinator, hopeful for some normalcy. Mentions that the University of New Haven is collaborating with Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges institutions, including Wesleyan, in developing effective protocols and responses to the pandemic on campus.

July 2

New Hampshire Public Radio — David Biello: A Journey Into Uncharted Territory. Features an interview with TED Science Curator David Biello ’95.

Newsweek — These 20 Colleges Have the Most Famous Alumni. Mentions Wesleyan, Josh Whedon ’87, Hon. ’13; Bradley Whitford ’81; Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15; Beanie Feldstein ’15; and Amanda Palmer ’98.

ABL Advisor — Edelschick Rejoins BDO’s Business Restructuring & Turnaround Services Practice. Features Michael Edelschick ’96.

The Tower — In The Heights: A Lovesong to Dreams and Community. Mentions Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 and Wesleyan.