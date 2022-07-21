Wesleyan in the News, July 2022

Wesleyan’s intellectually dynamic faculty, students, alumni, staff, and parents frequently serve as expert sources for national media. Others are noted for recent achievements and accolades.

Hilary Jacobs Hendel ’85, P’18, wrote a piece for the National Alliance on Mental Health about the importance of approaching mental health care with a trauma informed perspective. (July 18)

Peter Rutland, professor of government, spoke to Fortune.com about the state of the Russian economy during the war with Ukraine. (July 16)

Antonio Farias, former Vice President for Equity and Inclusion at Wesleyan, was named by President Biden to the Commission on Presidential Scholars. (July 16)

Nebula Award–winning author Jack McDevitt, MALS ‘72, whom Stephen King has called “the logical heir to Isaac Asimov and Arthur C. Clarke,” will publish a new novel called “Village in the Sky” in January 2023. (July 15)

After five years as assistant coach, Trevor Michelson ’13, MALS ‘22 recently took over the Dartmouth men’s lightweight rowing team as interim head coach. (July 15)

A documentary series directed by Matt Tyrnauer ‘91 examines the behind-the-scenes story of Victoria’s Secret. “Fantasy is more real than reality to Americans, generation after generation,” Tyrnauer told the New Yorker. “For me, that’s a constant theme.” (July 14)

Erika Franklin Fowler, professor of government and director of the Wesleyan Media Project, spoke to WTNH about the increase in political ad spending nationally and the stakes in the Connecticut gubernatorial race. (July 12)

HealthyPlanEat, a startup led by Rosemary Ostfeld, assistant professor of the practice environmental studies, was mentioned in a Hearst Connecticut Media story about Connecticut’s top ranking as a state that supports local farms and farm stands. (July 11)

TED science curator David Biello ‘95 presented a TED Radio Hour piece about the search for extraterrestrial life, uncovering how it may look and how we’ll know we’ve found it. (July 8)

Michael Bennet ’87, Democrat of Colorado, is seeking a third term in the United States Senate, according to a Colorado Public Radio profile. “I just don’t accept that we somehow have to accept, for our children and our grandchildren, a diminished expectation of what their opportunity looks like,” he said. “And I don’t accept that we can’t strengthen this democracy in very fundamental ways to pass something off to the next generation of Americans that we’re proud of,” Bennet said. (July 4)

Gary Yohe, the Huffington Foundation professor of Economic and Environmental Studies, Emeritus, addresses Congress’ intentions with the Clean Air Act when it was passed in 1970 in The Hill. “They knew more than 50 years ago that tasks being sent to the administrative state were major because of their potential enormous economic and political significance,” Yohe writes. (July 2)