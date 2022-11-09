LITTLE THREE CHAMPS! Football Leads Wire-to-Wire in 35-21 Triumph over Williams on Homecoming

On a picturesque Homecoming out on Andrus Field, the Wesleyan football team put forth a dominating showing to defeat the reigning NESCAC Champion Williams, 35-21, on Saturday. Combined with the Cardinals’ 13-7 overtime win at Amherst last week, Wesleyan (6-2) takes home the 2022 Little Three Championship, marking the second Little Three title in the past three seasons for Wesleyan.

In a game the Cardinals never trailed, the yardage totals tell the story as Wesleyan piled up 496 yards of total offense compared to just 215 for the Ephs. Wesleyan held the ball for over 36 minutes, picking up 27 first downs while Williams generated just 12 for the game. Mixing in both the pass and run, Wesleyan threw for 337 yards and gained 159 on the ground including a game-breaking 78-yard touchdown run from QB David Estevez ’22 late in the first quarter.

