   
All News

LITTLE THREE CHAMPS! Football Leads Wire-to-Wire in 35-21 Triumph over Williams on Homecoming

Editorial StaffNovember 9, 20222min
image_handler-5.aspx_.jpeg

On a picturesque Homecoming out on Andrus Field, the Wesleyan football team put forth a dominating showing to defeat the reigning NESCAC Champion Williams, 35-21, on Saturday. Combined with the Cardinals’ 13-7 overtime win at Amherst last week, Wesleyan (6-2) takes home the 2022 Little Three Championship, marking the second Little Three title in the past three seasons for Wesleyan.

QB David Estevez ’22 looks at his sideline to celebrate at the end of his 78-yard TD run in the first quarter. Photo by Steve McLaughlin.

In a game the Cardinals never trailed, the yardage totals tell the story as Wesleyan piled up 496 yards of total offense compared to just 215 for the Ephs. Wesleyan held the ball for over 36 minutes, picking up 27 first downs while Williams generated just 12 for the game. Mixing in both the pass and run, Wesleyan threw for 337 yards and gained 159 on the ground including a game-breaking 78-yard touchdown run from QB David Estevez’22 late in the first quarter.

Read the full story. 

Related Articles

All NewsCampus Life
November 9, 2022 Editorial Staff

Photo Gallery: Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022

All NewsCampus LifeStudents
November 8, 2022 Steve Scarpa

Wesleyan to Partner With Service To School

All NewsAthleticsCampus LifeCommunity ImpactStudents
November 7, 2022 Steve Scarpa

Wesleyan Celebrates Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022

previousPhoto Gallery: Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022