Wesleyan in the News: December 2022

(Updated December 14, 2022)

Wesleyan University was among 30 other small liberal arts colleges that signed onto amicus briefs ― court filings from organizations or individuals who aren’t a party to a case ― in the two cases on affirmative action before the U.S. Supreme Court, supporting the inclusion of race as part of a “whole-person review process” in university admissions. (Yahoo News)

Wesleyan University is working with Middletown’s Downtown Business District to curate its storefront art project launched in 2021, which turns vacant buildings on Main Street into artistic and historical displays as a way to liven up the area and, at the same time, advertise which spaces are available for lease. (Middletown Press)

Professor of Religion Mary-Jane Rubenstein wrote a piece for The Christian Century entitled “Who Owns the Heavens?” With the space race outsourced to astropreneurs, Rubenstein says the final frontier is for sale to the wealthy few.

The Hartford Courant spoke to Jeanine Basinger, Corwin-Fuller Professor of Film Studies, Emerita, and Sam Wasson ’03 about their new book “Hollywood: An Oral History.”

Professor of Government Erika Franklin Fowler, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, spoke about how the Georgia Senate race led all races in political ad spending in 2022.

Artist Michael Stamm ’06 wrote about the latest exhibit “A Few Good Men” by painter Patty Horing held at the Anna Zorina Gallery. (ArtDaily)

Art & Object profiled legendary gallerist Jeffrey Deitch ‘74.

Government Professor Peter Rutland just published a new article “The domestic foundations of Russia’s foreign policy’ in the Journal of Peace and War Studies,” October 2022, www.norwich.edu/pawc/journal. In November he consulted with the US State Department on global responses to the war in Ukraine.

The association of Black Women Historians awarded Assistant Professor of African American Studies Kaisha Esty the Woods Brown article prize for “I Told Him to Let Me Alone, That He Hurt Me’: Black Women and Girls and the Battle over Labor and Sexual Consent in Union-Occupied Territory.”

The Modern Language Association recognized the co-authors of The Ferrante Letters: An Experiment in Collective Criticism as a stand-out work in collaborative scholarship. Merve Emre, a Shapiro-Silverberg Distinguished Writer in Residence, was one of those co-authors.

Shapiro-Silverberg Distinguished Writer in Residence Mahogany Browne’s new book of poems, Chrome Valley, is coming out early in 2023.

Shapiro-Silverberg Distinguished Writer in Residence Yuri Herrera’s book of stories, Ten Planets, is to be published in March by Graywolf.

Justine Buck Quijada, Associate Professor of Religion, appeared on WNPR’s The Colin McEnroe Show to discuss how animism is misinterpreted.

David J. Kuenzel, associate professor of economics, spoke to WalletHub about causes and impacts of inflation.