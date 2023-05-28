Donna S. Morea ’76, P’06: “Your career is a journey, not a destination”





Donna S. Morea ’76, P’06, who was named an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at Wesleyan’s 191st Commencement Ceremony, found her calling in the tech industry. But, as she told the Class of 2023, it’s okay if the path to the right career isn’t clear at first.

“Don’t despair if you don’t know what you’re going to do with your life this very moment. And don’t ever be afraid to explore and discover. So often, our failures lead to our successes.”

Morea is an internationally recognized executive in the IT services and software communities. She is currently the CEO of Adesso Group, a private consulting and advisory firm, and an operating executive at The Carlyle Group, providing investment guidance to Carlyle professionals. In 2011, she retired from a successful 31-year career at American Management Systems (AMS) and CGI, one of the largest IT business and consulting firms in the world. After receiving a BA with high honors from Wesleyan (as well as a Distinguished Alumna Award from Wesleyan in 2006), Morea served as a Wesleyan trustee from 2008 to 2020, during which time her service included chairing the Finance and University Relations Committees. In 2016 she was elected chair of the board, becoming the first woman chair in Wesleyan’s history.

Morea made the following remarks during Wesleyan’s 191st Commencement Ceremony on May 28: