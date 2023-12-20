Upcoming Faculty and Alumni Performances and Exhibitions

Wesleyan University faculty and alumni are making art across the region over the next several months. Here is a small sampling of offerings:

Professor of Art Tammy Nguyen’s first museum solo exhibition is on display at The Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston now through January 28, 2024.

Assistant Professor of the Practice in Theater Edwin Sánchez’s one-act play, Still Nuts About Him, is based on Clara from The Nutcracker, and is part of the eleventh annual evening of theater Christmas on the Rocks at TheaterWorks Hartford. Sanchez also collaborated with playwright Jacques Lamarre on the latest addition to the performance, A Smidge of Midge, which gives a new perspective on the controversy that has followed Barbie’s best friend, Midge. Through December 23, 2023.

The play, Job, by Max Wolf Friedlich ’17, is headed to the Connelly Theater for a limited engagement from January 19 through March 3, 2024 after closing a sold-out run at the SoHo Playhouse in October.

A unique synthesis of visual art and theatrical performance, the exhibition “Point Reflection” by New York-based artist Aki Sasamoto ’04 opened this month and is on display at the Queens Museum through April 7, 2024.

The sound installation “Minute/Year” (2016) by artists Kata Kovács and Tom O’Doherty makes its United States premiere in the Wesleyan Olin Library in January 2024 and runs through December 31, 2024. The project uses the daily repeated recording/playback/re-recording of sound in a space to reveal the resonant frequencies of the venue. Presented in collaboration with Professor of Music and Director of Graduate Studies Paula Matthusen.