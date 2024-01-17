Wesleyan in the News: January 2024

President Michael S. Roth ’78 was quoted in a Boston Globe story on the challenges university president’s face in the modern political climate that has some colleges facing frequent public attacks, declining enrollment, and government interference. “It’s a great job if you love education,” Roth said. “But what worries me is that we’re facing a public sphere that will become so intemperate in the coming election year that if college presidents … don’t participate in the public sphere then the public sphere will be further degraded by the loudest and dumbest voices.”

Roth also spoke to USA Today on the topic of college presidents, following the resignation of Harvard University’s president, Claudine Gay. He said it’s a crucial time for educational leaders to encourage civic engagement and inquiry. “I do worry that many of my colleagues will retreat further from the public sphere. … I’m afraid this kind of thing will make people gun-shy,” Roth said.

Roth’s two most recent books The Student: A Short History and Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness on College Campuses were mentioned in Psychology Today on how a liberal arts education can cultivate the “American character.”

CNBC highlighted recent data from the Wesleyan Media Project on the upcoming presidential primaries, ahead of the 2024 election. Before winning the Iowa Caucus on Jan. 15, former President Donald Trump and Super PACs supporting him spent over $10 million on ad-buys in the state. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and supporting Super PACs spent over $15.5 million and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and supporting Super PAC spent over $18.1 million.

Assistant Professor of History and Religion Joseph Slaughter wrote a piece for The Hill on pending legislation requiring businesses on the New York Thruway to stay open seven days a week. This has led to some backlash from politicians since some businesses close on the Christian sabbath for religious reasons, like Chik-fil-A. Slaughter draws comparisons to a similar controversy from over 200 years ago when some Protestants pushed back against the seven-day work week following a business boom after the construction of the Erie Canal in the 1820s.

A New York Times piece highlighted Alex Kaplan ’25 and The Wesleyan Spirits, an on-campus a cappella group, in a piece on the relatively unknown song “Insomniac” by Billy Pilgrim. The song has gained a foothold in the a cappella scene. The Spirits have performed the song for over two decades, including once for one of its creators—Kristian Bush, who is one of two members of Sugarland.

Jake Tapper interviewed film historian and author Jeremy Arnold ’91 on CNN’s “The Lead” about classic Christmas films. During their interview, Arnold and Tapper talk over the genre and some its stand outs, like “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and debate on whether “Die Hard” is actually a Christmas movie. Arnold explores the very topic in his book “Christmas in the Movies,” which expands on 35 of the genres greatest and most beloved films.

Kim-Frank Creative Writing Fellow Oliver Egger wrote a story on the now-closed Walter E. Fernald State School in Waltham, Mass., one of the oldest public institutions for those with intellectual disabilities. The school, named after Egger’s great-great-grandfather, was closed in 2014 but still contains cabinets of confidential patient records, Egger reported for The Boston Globe. Many of the records have been dispersed throughout the school’s 196-acre property by trespassers and vandals, Egger writes.

Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins, assistant professor of social studies, spoke with author Wendy Brown of Nihilistic Times: Thinking with Max Weber as a part of a regular interview series with The Nation. Steinmetz-Jenkins and Brown discussed what it means to be living in nihilistic times, how it relates to Weber’s thinking, the idea of value, and neoliberalism, among other topics.

This past year was a “year for the climate-impact record books,” according to Gary Yohe, climate economist and Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies, Emeritus, in a climate column for The Messenger. Yohe looked at the consequences of the burgeoning climate crisis in 2023.