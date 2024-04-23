Tuition to Increase For 2024-25 Academic Year

The Wesleyan Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by 4.4 percent for the 2024-25 academic year, to $69,652. The Residential Comprehensive Fee (RCF) will be $19,872. The Student Activity Fee will be $390 following a resolution passed by the Wesleyan Student Association, (WSA) and approved through an all-campus referendum. The total cost of attendance will be $89,914.

Wesleyan recognizes that increases in cost of attendance can create financial difficulties for families and remains committed to increasing access its education. The University announced in September 2023 that it would meet all demonstrated financial need and no longer include loans as part of its financial aid packages. In the 2023-24 academic year, 40 percent of students received institutional need-based aid totaling around $78 million.

“We know that a high-quality liberal arts education like ours is empowering, but we also know it’s very expensive,” said President Michael S. Roth ’78. “That’s why we are so committed to increasing financial aid resources to support families challenged by the high cost.”

See the Student Accounts website for additional information regarding tuition and fees. For more information on financial aid packages, contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid@wesleyan.edu or call 860-685-2800.