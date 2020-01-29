Field Hockey Alumnae Lead Women’s Athletics Mentoring Workshop for Wesleyan Athletes

On Jan. 26, the Athletics Department welcomed five field hockey alumnae back to campus for its annual Women’s Athletics Mentoring Workshop.

Adrienne Bentman ’74, Kathy Keeler ’78, Cindy Nye ’87, Jana Penders ’87, and Fran Rivkin ’78 met with Wesleyan coaches and female student-athletes to network and offer career advice.

The workshop was held in conjunction with the Annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, build confidence and character, and become strong leaders in sports and life.

Photos of the Athletic Mentoring Workshop are below: (Photos courtesy of Wesleyan Athletics)