Patricelli Center Awards $5,000 Seed Grants to 3 Student Ventures

On March 2, three student-run enterprises received $5,000 seed grants from the Patricelli Center for Social Entrepreneurship (PCSE). The unrestricted funding is accompanied with training, advising, mentoring, incubator workspace, and other resources from the Patricelli Center.

These $5,000 awards are intended to fund the launch or early-stage growth of a social enterprise, project, program, or venture. Projects or ventures must address a social problem; be sustainable, scalable, and/or replicable; and have a potential for impact. Entries can be for-profit, nonprofit, hybrid, or have no legal structure.

On Feb. 28, six finalists pitched their ventures to judges and members of the Board of Trustees.

The 2020 PCSE Seed Grant winners include:

Other finalists include:

ONA by Ona Hauert ’20;

Pather Education Development Initiative by Kyllian Pather ’20; and

Sustainable Surfing Products by William Huestis ’22 and Michael Eustace ’22.

