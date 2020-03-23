NESCAC Announces Winter All-Academic, All-Sportsmanship Honorees

Wesleyan’s winter athletic teams put a total of 80 student-athletes on the 2019–20 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Winter All-Academic Team, while eight earned a spot on the 2019–20 NESCAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

In order to earn a spot on the All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and be a varsity letter winner with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or equivalent on a 4.0 scale. Transfer students are eligible as long as they have completed at least one year of study at the institution.

Wesleyan ranked seventh out of 11 schools with its 80 honorees.

The Cardinals were led by the women’s indoor track and field team, which had 13 selections, followed by the men’s hockey squad with 10. In all, 19 student-athletes made their third appearance on the All-Academic Team, while 10 made their second appearance. Wesleyan had two athletes who were also All-NESCAC honorees this year (Hannah O’Halloran ’20, of the women’s swimming and diving team, and Tim Sestak ’20, of the men’s hockey team).

Three athletes also were named to the All-Sportsmanship Team (Andrew Schwartz ’20, of the men’s swimming and diving team, Spencer Fox ’20, of the men’s hockey team, and Leah Cravitz ’20, of the women’s swimming and diving team).

The All-Sportsmanship Team is comprised of one student-athlete from each of the NESCAC schools for each sport the conference sponsors, as 85 student-athletes were recognized. Of the eight honorees, all eight Cardinals were first-time All-Sportsmanship honorees.