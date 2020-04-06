Wesleyan’s Campus Remains Quiet During COVID-19 Pandemic
Approximately 250 undergraduate students remain on Wesleyan’s campus during the coronavirus outbreak.
Bright, blooming daffodils add a pop of color to the underpopulated campus on April 3.
A magnolia tree blooms on the east side of Olin Library.
A cherry tree blossoms between Judd Hall and Allbritton Hall.
The Usdan University Center—shown during the lunch hour—is void of student life. Those who remain on campus are encouraged to take their meals, now packaged in to-go containers, back to their residence halls.
The Health Center and Student Health Advisory Committee are offering free allergy relief kits in Usdan.