Best of Wes: More Alumni-Produced TV

A number of Wesleyan alumni act in, write, direct, and produce popular TV programs. Earlier this month, we shared a list of those alumni and their shows, as part of our “Best of Wes” series—and today we are sharing a second installment, listing even more alumni and their shows. (Interested in other Wesleyan-themed lists? Check out our previous “Best of Wes” pieces.)

Additional alumni-produced TV shows and series include:

The TV mini-series Fosse/Verdon is directed and produced by Thomas Kail ’99, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15, and written by Sam Wasson ’03. Amelia McCarthy ’04 worked as the show’s casting assistant.

The documentary series I Promise, Brick City, Chicagoland, CIA: America’s Secret Warriors, Ocean Warriors, and Inside the FBI: New York were produced by Emmy-award winner Marc Levin ’73, P’05. He also produced and directed the television scripted series Street Time, and episodes of Law & Order. He has made numerous documentaries for HBO, including the Emmy winners Thug Life In DC and I Am Evidence. In 1988 he won his first national Emmy award as a producer and editor of Bill Moyer’s Secret Government: The Constitution in Crisis.

Steve Beauchamp ’77 acted in episodes of Prodigal Son, The Deuce, The Blacklist, Boardwalk Empire, Law & Order, and Ugly Betty.

Episodes of Full House, Mr. Belvedere, and Valerie’s Family were produced and written by Jay Abramowitz ’76. He also was head writer on the animated PBS series Liberty’s Kids, an account of the American Revolution that blended fact, fiction, and comedy.

Michael Chaskes ’91 has been a supervising or lead editor on unscripted shows including Supernanny, Real Housewives of New York City, and A Very Brady Renovation.

Episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Conviction, Crossing Jordan, Cold Case, ER, The Practice, and H-Town were written or produced by Samantha Corbin-Miller ’93.

Episodes of A Gifted Man, Feed the Beast, Smash, and SEAL Team were written or produced by Rebecca “Becky” Mode ’86. Most recently she served as a co-executive producer on Netflix’s award-winning Unbelievable and Nat Geo’s upcoming Genius: Aretha.

Episodes of Hawaii Five-O, Smallville, Salem, Witches of East End, and The Vampire Diaries were produced or written by Alfredo Septién ’85.

Bill Wolkoff ’95 has written episodes of Once Upon a Time, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, TRON: Uprising, and Star Wars Rebels.

Episodes of L.A. Law, Beverly Hills, 90210, Earth 2, and Big Mouth were created, produced, or written by Jennifer Flackett ’86, P’21. Episodes of Big Mouth also were produced by Abe Forman-Greenwald ’98.

Episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, In the House, Here and Now, Claude’s Crib, and New Attitude were produced or written by Bill Boulware ’71. Boulware also has served as the consulting producer of the BET comedy Reed Between the Lines and was an executive producer for the UPN comedy One on One. He co-created the NBC hit 227 and began his network experience as a staff writer on Benson. In addition, he has written freelance scripts for The Cosby Show, The Dabney Coleman Show, and The Mayor.

Episodes of The Mentalist and Gotham were written by Rebecca Cutter ’96. She’s also the creator/showrunner of Hightown, a new show premiering May 17 on Starz!

The television documentary series Vice and Weediquette are produced by Krishna Andavolu ’04. He also hosts the Emmy-winning documentary series VICE.