Admission Hosts Virtual WesFest Throughout April

This month, the Class of 2024 admitted students and their families are learning all about Wesleyan during the 2020 WesFest. In lieu of the traditional, on-campus three-day event, the University is hosting a series of virtual information sessions, department open houses, student and parent panels, and department events through the Zoom application.

“We hope to deliver the same core experience that our on-campus WesFest program strives to provide: a firsthand look at life on campus, opportunities in and out of the classroom, and, of course, a chance for admitted students and family members to pose any outstanding questions they have about Wesleyan,” said Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez ’96, vice president and dean of admission and financial aid.

Sessions focused on social entrepreneurship at Wesleyan; study abroad opportunities; finding a career with a liberal arts education; campus sustainability; opportunities in the sciences, health professions, and classical studies; the LGBTQ community; Wesleyan athletics; navigating survivor care and support at Wesleyan; and more.

On April 16, Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 delivered a welcome address to the Class of 2024 admitted students and their families.

Roth explained his three hopes for what students can accomplish during their college experience: discover what they love to do, get better at it, and share it with other people.

“You may get As and be good at tests, but you may not know what makes you feel what is meaningful,” he said. “It’s important you discover other things you didn’t know you even cared about that make you feel exuberant and full of energy.”

He concluded: “Take the education you’re privileged to get and use it in a powerful, meaningful, and contributory way. If that sounds exciting to you, come to Wes!”

On April 27, Andrew Clibanoff ’86, P’19, ’22, Dana Dudley P’20 and Johannah Townsend ’91, P’22, ’24 will lead a parent-to-parent panel; and on April 30, Wesleyan student tour guides will provide a last-minute Q&A for admitted students.

A sampling of the WesFest virtual sessions are below: