Students Honored with 2019–20 Prizes, Fellowships, Scholarships

On May 22, the Office of Student Affairs announced the names of students who received academic or leadership prizes, fellowships, and scholarships in 2019–20.

More than 300 students and recent alumni received one of the University’s 180 prizes. (View the list below or on the Student Affairs website.)

Scholarships, fellowships, and leadership prizes are granted to students and student organizations based on criteria established for each prize or award. Certain University prizes are administered by the Student Affairs/Deans’ Office, while others are administered by the Office of Student Activities and Leadership Development (SALD).

Wesleyan’s awards program connects recipients to the legacies of alumni, administrators, faculty, and friends whose lives and work are honored through endowed gifts. Recipients of academic scholarships, fellowships, and prizes represent the highest ideals of Wesleyan University—intellectual curiosity, academic excellence, creative expression, leadership, and service. While celebrating these recipients of awards, prizes, and scholarships, Wesleyan also honors alumni and friends for their generous contributions and gifts.

The awards are:

George H. Acheson and Grass Foundation Prize in Neuroscience

Established in 1992 by a gift from the Grass Foundation, this prize is awarded to an outstanding undergraduate in the Neuroscience and Behavior Program who demonstrates excellence in the program and who also shows promise for future contributions in the field of neuroscience.

• Jaye Jeong ’20

• Hannah Xu ’20

Alumni Prize in the History of Art

Established by Wesleyan alumni and awarded to a senior who has demonstrated special aptitude in the history of art and who has made a substantive contribution to the major.

• Emma Frohardt ’20

American Chemical Society Analytical Award

Awarded for excellence in analytical chemistry.

• Rochelle Spencer ’20

American Chemical Society Connecticut Valley Section Award

Awarded for outstanding achievement to a graduating chemistry major.

• Sydney Taylor-Klaus ’20

American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry

Awarded to an undergraduate student in inorganic chemistry to recognize achievement and encourage further study in the field.

• Jing Jing Wang ’20

American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Organic Chemistry

Awarded to a senior who has displayed a significant aptitude for organic chemistry.

• Jaina Wollowitz ’20

American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry

Awarded in recognition of outstanding achievement by undergraduate students in physical chemistry, and to encourage further pursuits in the field.

• Iman Sigman ’20

American Institute of Chemists Award

Awarded for outstanding achievement to a graduating chemistry major.

• Anastasia Saar ’20

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biochemistry Honor Society

Awarded to exceptional juniors and seniors pursuing a degree in the molecular life sciences. Students are recognized for their scholarly achievement, research accomplishments, and outreach activities in the molecular life sciences.

• Meera Joshi ’20

• Charya Khun GRAD

• Tenzin Ngodup ’20

Ayres Prize

The gift of Daniel Ayres, Class of 1842, to the first-year student who attains the highest academic standing in the first semester.

• Ella Biehn ’23

• Mehdi Elfilali ’23

• Kevin Pang ’23

Bertman Prize

Established in memory of Bernard T. Bertman, associate professor of physics, by gifts from his colleagues, family, and friends, in 1970. Awarded to a senior majoring in physics who displays a particularly resourceful and creative approach to physics research.

• Nathan Shankman ’20

Blankenagel Prize

Income from the John C. Blankenagel Fund, established in 1970, awarded at the discretion of the Department of German studies to enrich educational offerings in the area of humanistic studies, or to assist a superior student in completing a project in German studies.

• Olivia Backal-Balik ’20

• Binxin Wang ’20

Boylan Award

Given by Jennifer Boylan in honor of her classmate, Annie Sonnenblick, the award recognizes an outstanding piece of creative nonfiction, journalistic work, or writing for general readers.

• Ali Banach ’22

Bradley Prize

The gift of Stanley David Wilson, Class of 1909, in memory of Professor Walker Parke Bradley, to the senior or junior who excels in chemistry and particularly in special original work.

• Grace Chen ’20

Bridge Builder Award

Awarded to a student and student group who have succeeded in strengthening the relationship between Wesleyan and the greater Middletown community.

• Opioid Harm Reduction

• Emily McEvoy ’22

Christopher Brodigan Fund Award

Established in memory of Christopher Brodigan, a Wesleyan student who died in an accident in his frosh year. The Fund pays tribute to Christopher’s deep interest in Africa and to the public service he provided through teaching in Botswana prior to entering Wesleyan. Awarded to graduating seniors and recent graduates who plan to pursue public service or research in Africa.

• Mohamed-Dhia Hammami ’20

• Luka Lezhanskyy ’20

• Ferdinand Quayson ’20

Erness Brody Prize

Established in ’20 by Ann duCille in honor of Professor Erness Bright Brody, former chair of the African American Studies Program. Awarded annually to a senior African American Studies Program major for excellence in written expression.

• Simone Roberts-Payne ’20

Bruner Freshman Improvement Prize

The gift of William Evans Bruner, Class of 1888, to the student whose second-semester first-year record shows the greatest relative improvement over that of the first semester.

• Pamela Gomez ’22

Butler Prize

The Butler Prize, established in 1991 in honor of retiring colleague Jeffrey D. Butler, is awarded for the best honors thesis in African, Asian, or Latin American history.

• Haoran (Harry) Zhang ’20

Butterfield Prize

Established by the Class of 1967 and awarded to the graduating senior who has exemplified those qualities of character, leadership, intellectual commitment, and concern for the Wesleyan community shown by Victor Lloyd Butterfield, 11th president of the University.

• Ahmed Badr ’20

• Ferdinand Quayson ’20

• Elizabeth Vann ’20

Camp Prize

Established in 1905 by the Board of Trustees in memory of Samuel T. Camp, trustee 1880–1903. Awarded for excellence in English literature.

• Andrew Fleming ’20

• Naomi Glascock ’20

• Molly Mittelbach ’20

• Bailey Vehslage ’20

• Henry Vehslage ’20

Frank Capra Prize

Established in 1983 to honor Frank Capra, Hon. 1981, the great American film director whose collected papers are in the Wesleyan Cinema Archives. Best film to exemplify Capra’s skill in telling a human story that contains both humor and pathos.

• Nathan Cheng ’20

Cardinal Crest Award

Awarded to the member of the WSA who has given honor to his/her post on the WSA or one of its committees through his/her leadership, and has selflessly served the greater interest of the Wesleyan student body.

• Aditi Shenoy ’20

Chadbourne Prize

The gift of George Storrs Chadbourne, Class of 1858, to that member of the first-year class outstanding in character, conduct, and scholarship.

• Mehdi Elfilali ’23

• Mosab Hamid ’23

• Edrea Jiang ’23

Clark Fellowship

Established in memory of John Blanchard Clark by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Clark of Pittsford, New York; his sister, Catherine; relatives; and friends. Awarded annually to a qualified graduating senior of Wesleyan University for graduate study in a school of medicine. Recipients are judged by members of the Health Professions Panel on their potential for outstanding achievement and for their promise of community leadership and public-spirited citizenship and for their scholastic record at Wesleyan.

• Abigail Matlack ’20

Dr. Neil Clendeninn Prize

Established in 1991 by George Thornton, Class of 1991 and David Derryck, Class of 1993, for the African American student who has achieved academic excellence in biology and/or molecular biology and biochemistry. This student must have completed his or her sophomore year and in that time have exemplified those qualities of character, leadership, and concern for the Wesleyan community as shown by Dr. Neil Clendeninn, Class of 1971.

• Emanual Fetene ’20

• Ivie Uzamere ’21

Cole Prize

Established through the gift of George Henry Walker, Class of 1881, in the memory of Charles Edward Cole. Awarded to the first-year student who shows the greatest ability in fiction or nonfiction writing.

• Allie Bekenstein ’23

• Lila Blaustein ’23

• Mosab Hamid ’23

Herbert Lee Connelly Prize

Given in 1980 by Mabel Wells Connelly in the name of her husband, member of the Class of 1909, and alumni secretary, 1924–56. Supplemented by friends, relatives, and sons Hugh Wells and Theodore Sample, Class of 1948, the fund provides income to be awarded annually to a deserving undergraduate who demonstrates an interest in English literature and an unusual ability in nonfiction writing.

• Lilly Gitlitz ’23

• Katie Livingston ’21

• Sahara Sidi ’22

• Oriana Ullman ’21

CRC Award for Outstanding First-Year Chemistry Students

Awarded to an outstanding first-year chemistry student, based on grades in organic chemistry over the interval of the current academic year.

• Edrea Jiang ’23

• Michael O’Sullivan ’23

Davenport Prize

Established in 1948 by the gift of Ernest W. Davenport in honor of his brother, Frederick Morgan Davenport, Class of 1889, for excellence shown by seniors in the field of government and politics.

• Jonathan Canfield ’20

• Meg Cummings ’20

• Lucine Poturyan ’20

• Katherine Shewfelt ’20

• Haoran (Harry) Zhang ’20

Dorchester Prize

Established through the gift of Daniel Dorchester IV, Class of 1874. Awarded for the best thesis submitted to the English Department.

• Jessi Russell ’20

• Dani Smotrich-Barr ’20

W.E.B. DuBois Prize

Awarded annually for academic excellence to a student majoring in African American studies.

• Kisanet Bezabih ’20

Dutcher Prize

Established by gift of Arthur A. Vanderbilt, Class of 1910, in honor of Professor George Matthew Dutcher, for highest excellence in the Department of History.

• Carson Horky ’20

• Mathias Valenta ’20

• Haoran (Harry) Zhang ’20

Exceptional Program of the Year Award

Awarded to the coordinator(s) of an exceptional program, cultural event, speaker, or production that has had positive campus-wide impact.

• Therapy Dog Program

William Firshein Prize

Awarded to the graduating MB&B student who has contributed the most to the interests and character of the Molecular Biology and Biochemistry Department.

• Meera Joshi ’20

• Charya Khun GRAD

First-Year Leadership Award

Awarded to a first-year student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership or involvement in the Wesleyan community.

• Perri Easley ’23

Susan Frazer Prize

Awarded annually to the student (or students) who has done the most distinguished work in the elementary and intermediate French language sequence.

• Ella Carr ’23

• Joseph Kagan ’23

• Cecilia Kulhanek ’23

Freeman Prize

Established in 1975 by Mansfield Freeman, Class of 1916. Awarded annually to a senior for excellence in East Asian studies.

• Jonathan Canfield ’20

• Maxine Go ’20

Beulah Friedman Prize

This prize recognizes work of outstanding achievement by a student in the history of art. The prize is awarded to a member of the senior class.

• Olivia Samios ’20

Giffin Prize

Established in 1912 by a gift of Mrs. Charles Mortimer Giffin, in memory of her husband, an honorary graduate of the Class of 1875. Awarded for excellence in the Department of Religion.

• Daniel Atik ’20

• Christine Zheng ’20

Akiva Goldsman Prize in Screenwriting

Awarded to the graduating film studies major who has written the best full-length screenplay in the Department of Film Studies.

• Ginger Hutchinson ’20

Hallowell Prize

Established by friends and associates of Burton C. Hallowell, Class of 1936, former professor of economics and executive vice president of the University. Awarded annually to an outstanding senior in the study of social science, as determined by the governing board of the Public Affairs Center.

• Haoran (Harry) Zhang ’20

Sarah Hannah Poetry Prize

Offered in memory of Sarah Hannah, class of 1988, in association with the Academy of American Poets and awarded for an outstanding poem.

• Gabriel Ridout ’21

Hawk Prize

The gift of Philip B. Hawk, Class of 1898, as a memorial to his wife, Gladys, to the students who have done the most effective work in biochemistry.

• Emma Hostetter ’20

• Meera Joshi ’20

• Kevin Liu ’20

• Dmitry Pokushalov ’20

• Kate Sundberg ’20

• Jaina Wollowitz ’20

Health Education Prize

Awarded annually to the graduating senior who best exemplifies the goals of Wesleyan’s Health Education Program, which are the promotion of healthy lifestyles and disease prevention. The student who is chosen for this prize has demonstrated commitment not only to his or her personal well-being but has also served as a role model to peers in the Wesleyan community and beyond.

• Simone John-Vanderpool ’20

Heideman Award

Established in 1972, in honor of Enid and Walter Heideman. Awarded annually to an undergraduate who has helped others in the Wesleyan community, in the tradition of the Heidemans.

• Inayah Bashir ’20

• Michael Ivy ’20

• Caroline Salim ’21

Rachel Henderson Theater Prize

Awarded annually to that student who, in the estimation of the theater faculty, has contributed most to theater at Wesleyan over the course of their undergraduate career.

• Analiese Guettinger ’20

• Maxwell Halperin ’20

• Naomi Okada ’20

Holzberg Fellowship

Established in memory of Jules D. Holzberg, professor of psychology, by gifts of his colleagues and friends. Awarded to a senior who intends to pursue graduate study in clinical or community psychology in recognition of the commitment to research and applied work on the resolution of social problems on the individual and collective level that is consistent with Professor Holzberg’s lifelong professional interests and humanitarian concerns.

• Ruth Chartoff ’20

• Neha Srinivas ’20

Best Honors Thesis in Sociology Award

Established by the Department of Sociology to honor Herbert H. Hyman, distinguished scholar, pioneer in survey research methodology, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Sociology. Awarded annually to students, whether sociology majors or not, who in the opinion of the faculty have written outstanding theses on a sociological topic.

• Jessica Brandon ’20

• Ariel Edelman ’20

• Maximo Lipman ’20

• Francesca Woodbridge ’20

Horgan Prize

Established by the Department of English in honor of Paul Horgan, professor emeritus and writer-in-residence. Awarded to the student who has written the best short story of the year.

• Ali Banach ’22

• Nic Guo ’20

• Gabriel Ridout ’21

Ingraham Prize

The gift of Robert Seney Ingraham, Class of 1888, and his wife, for excellence in New Testament Greek or, in years when a course in that subject is not given, for excellence in a course in Greek elective for juniors and seniors.

• Tessa Zitter ’21

Jessup Prize

Awarded to two undergraduates each year who are deemed to show the greatest talent and promise for even greater excellence in sculpture, printmaking, architecture, photography, painting, or drawing. The prize is given in memory of Pauline Jessup, a noted interior designer, who practiced her craft for over 60 years throughout the United States. Mrs. Jessup was noted for her unerring eye, her extraordinarily refined taste, and her steadfast commitment to her clients, many of whom she served over three generations. The award is determined by the Department of Art and Art History.

• Christopher Desanges ’20

• Asa Spurlock ’20

• Molly Sullivan ’20

• Lucy de Lotbiniere ’20

Johnston Prize

The gift of David George Downey, Class of 1884, in memory of Professor John Johnston. Awarded to those first-year students or sophomores whose performance in their first two semesters of physics shows exceptional promise.

• John Modelfino ’23

• Riley Vail-Rhodes ’23

P. L. Kellam Prize

Established in memory of Priscilla L. Kellam, Class of 1983, by her husband. Awarded annually to a senior woman, under the age of 25, who has majored in East Asian studies and has traveled or plans to travel to China to further her studies.

• Sam Smith ’20

Barry Kiefer Prize-Biology

In memory of Barry I. Kiefer to celebrate outstanding graduating PhD students in biology and molecular biology & biochemistry.

• Stephen Lanno GRAD

Barry Kiefer Prize-Molecular Biology & Biochemistry

In memory of Barry I. Kiefer to celebrate outstanding graduating PhD students in biology and molecular biology and biochemistry.

• Stephen Lanno GRAD

• Swechhya Shrestha GRAD

Leavell Memorial Prize-Film

Awarded annually to a senior film student who has done outstanding work in the major, and who best reflects the departmental goals of citizenship, scholarship, and the wedding of theory and practice.

• Chase Mayo ’20

• Jack Warren ’20

Leavell Memorial Prize-Music

Awarded annually to a senior who has done outstanding work in music, and whose work manifests the ideals of the World Music Program in the Department of Music.

• Luisa Lubambo ’20

Lebergott-Lovell Prize

In honor of Emeritus Professors of Economics Stanley Lebergott and Michael Lovell. To be awarded to the best paper written in the current academic year that uses econometric techniques to analyze an economic problem. Established in 2011 by Bruce Greenwald; first awarded in 2012.

• Dominic Oliver ’19

• Kaitlyn Thomas-Franz ’20

• Qiyuan Zheng ’20

Levy-Spira Prize

Awarded for distinction in Latin American studies. Established in 1992 in memory of Eduardo Levy-Spira, Class of 1982, by his family and friends.

• Faizan Razak ’20

Limbach Prize

Established in 1966 by Russell T. Limbach, professor of art, in memory of his wife, Edna Limbach. Awarded annually to the student who has contributed the most imaginative, generous, thoughtful, and understanding social service to the people of the City of Middletown and/or the Wesleyan community.

• Julia Adler ’20

Lipsky Prize

The gift of the Reverend and Mrs. Bailey G. Lipsky in memory of their son, Francis Jules Lipsky, Class of 1931, to the member of the choir possessing in the highest degree unfailing kindliness, quiet dignity, and brilliant scholarship.

• Nicholas Burnham ’20

• Mary McAllister ’20

Littell Prize

The gift of Franklin Bowers Littell, Class of 1891, for excellence in one or more advanced courses in astronomy.

• Fallon Konow ’20

Mann Prize

Established in memory of Albert Mann, Class of 1906, devoted alumnus and faculty member, by his daughters and their families. Awarded annually to the senior(s) showing the most outstanding achievements in the Romance languages.

• Cara Blumstein ’20

• Andrew Fleming ’20

• Nathan Mullen ’20

• Michaela Olson ’20

• Sophie Dora Tulchin ’20

Martius Yellow Award

Awarded for excellence in organic synthesis.

• Sophia Marra ’21

James L. McConaughy Writing Prize

Awarded for a piece of nonfiction writing, on a topic in the social sciences or sciences, that is designed to interest general readers. Funds for this award were given originally by members of the class of 1936 in honor of their classmate, James L. McConaughy, a former Governor of Connecticut and President of Wesleyan University.

• Luke Goldstein ’20

Meyer Prize

Established in 1991 in honor of retiring colleague Donald A. Meyer, this prize is awarded for the best honors thesis in American history.

• Carson Horky ’20

• Sophia Law ’20

Joan W. Miller Prize

Established by Professor Miller in 2008. It is awarded for the outstanding honors thesis in the College of Social Studies.

• David Aaron ’20

Monroe Prize

Established in 1985 by the Center for African American Studies in memory of John G. Monroe, director, scholar, and teacher in the Center for African American Studies and in the Department of Theater. This prize is to be awarded annually to the Wesleyan sophomore or junior who, in the opinion of the review committee, submits the best scholarly essay in the field of African American studies.

• Paul McLaren ’21

David Morgan Prize

To be awarded annually to the senior major or majors in CSS and/or the Department of History who best demonstrated the integrity and commitment to community that characterized David’s 37 years of service to his College, his Department, and to the University.

• Mohamed-Dhia Hammami ’20

• Max Johnson ’20

• Theodore Molina ’20

• Bright Palakarn ’20

• Charlotte Rich ’20

Peter Morgenstern-Clarren Social Justice Award

Created in memory of Peter Morgenstern-Clarren, who pursued social justice while a student at Wesleyan. His activism included securing benefits for Wesleyan custodial staff, participating in the United Student and Labor Action Committee, and contributing his leadership to the campus chapter of Amnesty International. We are grateful to Dr. Hadley Morgenstern-Clarren and the Honorable Pat Morgenstern-Clarren for their generosity in sponsoring this award that honors their son’s activism for the public good. Awarded to an employee whose everyday work helps the students at Wesleyan and who best embodies the pursuit of social justice.

• Brooke Rich

Mosaic Award

This award recognizes the contribution(s) of a person or organization that has brought about cultural awareness and education on one or more of the following issues: race, ethnicity, culture, and/or sexual orientation.

• WesSpeaks

Geraldine J. Murphy Prize

Established in memory of Geraldine J. Murphy, who was the first woman hired as a full-time instructor at Wesleyan (1957), the first woman promoted to a tenured position, and the first woman promoted to the rank of full professor. The prize is endowed by alumni of the Wesleyan Master of Arts in Teaching program. Awarded to a student who has written an outstanding critical essay that focuses on short fiction or novels.

• Haley Brumberger ’20

• Julia Chung ’21

• Mosab Hamid ’23

Needler Prize

Established by Sophie Needler, in memory of her husband, Bennett Needler. Awarded annually to one or two graduating seniors who have demonstrated excellence in Hebrew or Jewish studies.

• Adina Gitomer ’20

• Benjamin Lefkowitz ’20

NNK Award

Awarded for the best screenplay for an undergraduate film.

• Ariel Adler ’20

Carol B. Ohmann Memorial Prize

Awarded for excellence in feminist, gender, and sexuality studies.

• Jessica Brandon ’20

• Gina Savoy ’20

Olin Fellowship

Founded in 1854 by the wife of Stephen Olin, president, 1839–41 and 1842–51. Later increased by gifts of their son, Stephen Henry Olin, Class of 1866 and acting president, 1922–23, and his wife, Emeline. Awarded in recognition of achievement in English. The fellowship supports supervised work in English outside of the Wesleyan course structure.

• Stephanie Ades ’21

• Hannah Berman ’21

• Lilah Hixson ’22

• Sahara Sidi ’22

• Zuzu Tadeushuk ’21

• Shaya Tousi ’22

• Fengbeiling Wang ’21

Outreach and Community Service Award

Awarded to the senior theater major who, through their work in the Department of Theater, has done a significant service in the community.

• Rowan Hair ’20

• Maggie Rothberg ’20

Parker Prize

Established in 1870 by the Reverend John Parker, trustee 1859–71. Awarded to a sophomore or junior who excels in public speaking.

• Bryan Chong ’21

• Andrew Kushnir ’22

• Maggie O’Hanlon ’21

Peirce Prize

Awarded in successive years for excellence in biology, chemistry, and geology.

• Emmy Hughes ’20

• Yu Kai Tan ’20

Peterson Fellowship

Established in 1963 by bequest of William Harold Peterson, Class of 1907, for graduate study in biochemistry at Wesleyan.

• Brandon Case GRAD

• Joyce Noble GRAD

• Angelika Rafalowski GRAD

Plukas Prize

Established in 1986 by John Plukas, Class of 1966, this prize is awarded to graduating economics seniors, to be applied toward summer expenses, during which period each student will work under the supervision of a faculty adviser to convert an honors project into a publishable article.

• Benjamin Diamond ’20

• Avi Lipton ’20

• Qiyuan Zheng ’20

Plukas Teaching Apprentice Award

Established in 1986 by John Plukas, Class of 1966, this prize is awarded for excellent service to the Economics Department as a teaching apprentice.

• James Bayer ’22

• Jemma Blazina ’20

• Nicole Brodkowitz ’20

• Erica Buckingham ’20

• Yujie Cai ’20

• Quinn Calderone ’23

• Kin Wai Cheung ’21

• Sam Dixon ’22

• Muhammad Aman Ibadullah ’21

• Attul Jakkampudi ’20

• Harrison Karp ’21

• Nicholas Keating ’22

• Talia Klein ’22

• Andrew Kushnir ’22

• Jake Kwang ’20

• Jiwan Lee ’21

• Wei Li ’21

• William Liang ’21

• William Mack ’21

• Griffin Maristany ’22

• Scott McMahon ’22

• Kenneth Mckee-Proctor ’20

• Anh Nguyen ’23

• Saki Ohashi ’20

• Ananya Parthasarathy ’22

• Kairui Qian ’21

• Justin Ratkovic ’20

• Micayah Ritchie ’23

• Liana Samson ’20

• Heidi Scarth ’20

• Shahid Shabab ’20

• Mackenzie Sheehan ’22

• Sam Smith ’20

• Saaria Sohail ’20

• Preksha Sreewastav ’21

• Benjamin Stagoff-Belfort ’21

• Tyler Strafford ’22

• Maria Tan ’22

• Jess Tran ’21

• Morgan Usen ’20

• Helen Wang ’21

• Tobias Wertime ’20

• Grant Westfahl ’21

• Britanya Williams ’22

• Flora Yao ’23

• Alex Yao ’21

Gwen Livingston Pokora Prize

Established in 1993, awarded annually to the outstanding undergraduate student in music composition.

• Leo Merturi ’20

• Rodrigo Roman ’20

The Wallace C. Pringle Prize for Research in Chemistry

Gift of Eleanor and Wallace Pringle and their family and friends. This prize is to be awarded annually by the Chemistry Department to a student for excellence in research.

• Jaina Wollowitz ’20

Sophie and Anne Reed Prize

Established by Leon Reed; his sons, S. Chadwick ’41 and Dr. Victor Reed; and his grandson Ted Reed ’70, in memory of Sophie Reed and Anne Reed, for the best poem or group of poems.

• Mina Khan ’20

• Melissa Thornton ’20

• Gisselle Yepes ’20

Rice Prize

Awarded for excellence in mathematics to a senior.

• Nate Gillman ’20

Michael Rice Prize in Computer Science

Endowed in 2008 by the Fernando and Appapillai families in honor of Dr. Michael D. Rice and awarded for excellence in computer science to a senior.

• Adina Gitomer ’20

Rich Prize

The gift of Isaac Rich, trustee 1849–72, in memory of his wife, and later supplemented by appropriations from the Board of Trustees. Awarded to those seniors whose orations are judged best in composition and delivery.

• Eunes Harun ’20

• Saadia Naeem ’20

Robertson Prize

Awarded for excellence in mathematics to a sophomore.

• Cheng Shi ’22

Robins Memorial Prize

Established in 1969, in memory of George D. Robins 1898, by Frank D. Robins 1934, and Douglas H. Robins 1966, for excellence in history.

• Nathan Krieger ’20

• Mathias Valenta ’20

Steven J. Ross Prize

Established in 1979 as a gift of Steven J. Ross of Warner Communications. Awarded annually for the best undergraduate film, digital and/or virtual, made in the Department of Film Studies.

• Anne Ning ’20

Juan Roura-Parella Prize

Established in 1984 to be awarded annually to an undergraduate whose work represents the kind of catholic curiosity and general learning that Professor Juan Roura-Parella exemplified.

• Emma Frohardt ’20

Robert Schumann Distinguished Student Award

Established in 2007 by a gift from the Robert Schumann Foundation. Awarded to an outstanding student who demonstrates academic accomplishment and excellence in environmental stewardship through work at Wesleyan or the greater Middletown community.

• Miles Brooks ’20

• Rose Shuker-Haines ’20

Scott Biomedical Prize

Awarded to a member(s) of the molecular biology and biochemistry senior class who has demonstrated excellence and interest in commencing a career in academic or applied medicine.

• Charya Khun GRAD

• Mackenzie Mitchell GRAD

• Leah Murphy ’20

• Nola Neri ’20

• Dillon Noone ’20

• Jenna Sneifer ’20

• Nick Taylor ’20

• John Wolf ’20

Scott Prize-Chinese

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Costel-Tudor Voica ’21

Scott Prize-French

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Julia Adler ’20

Scott Prize-Hebrew

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Nate Gillman ’20

• Andrew Schwartz ’20

Scott Prize-Italian

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905-22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Giacomo Marenco di Moriondo ’20

• Georgia Warner-Haakmat ’20

Scott Prize-Japanese

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905–22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Xiangyi Guo ’21

Scott Prize-Korean

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905–22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Madison McClain-Frederick ’20

Scott Prize-Portuguese

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905–22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Jennifer Ledezma ’20

Scott Prize-Russian

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905–22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Tim Jambor ’20

• Lucine Poturyan ’20

Scott Prize-Spanish

Established by Charles Scott Jr., M.A., Class of 1886, and trustee 1905–22, in memory of John Bell Scott 1881, for excellence in modern languages.

• Chris Fitzgerald ’20

• Emma Frohardt ’20

Mary and John Sease Prize

Awarded for outstanding work in environmental science.

• Jackie Duckett ’20

• Katie Toner ’20

• Shuo Wang ’20

Senior Legacy Award

Awarded to a senior who has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout his or her four years in the Wesleyan community.

• Neha Srinivas ’20

Frances M. Sheng Prize

Awarded for excellence in Chinese language and excellence in Japanese language.

• Ezra Kohn ’20

• Ann Zhang ’22

Sherman Prize-Classical Studies

Established by David Sherman, D.D., Class of 1872. Two prizes awarded annually, one for excellence in first-year mathematics and the other for excellence in classics.

• Ana Rodriguez Santory ’20

Rae Shortt Prize

Established in memory of Rae M. Shortt. Awarded to a junior for excellence in mathematics.

• Yaqian Tang ’21

Samuel C. Silipo Prize

Awarded annually for the most valuable player(s) of the Wesleyan orchestra.

• Henry Lin-David ’21

Silverman Prize

Established by gift of Elisha Adelbert Silverman, Class of 1922, and awarded to a member of the junior or senior class for excellence in chemistry.

• Allie Goss ’20

Skirm Prize

Established by members of the Class of 1931 in memory of their classmate, Thomas H. Skirm, this prize is awarded to a government major early in his or her senior year, to recognize the best research or writing project done during the junior year.

• Zhaoyu Sun ’20

Social Activist Award

Awarded to the individual or student group that best exemplifies the spirit of social activism. Through his/her/their efforts, constructive social change ensued.

• Bryan Chong ’21

Best Paper Prize in Sociology

Awarded annually to students who have written the best scholarly papers in sociology in the previous year.

• Salim Green ’20

• Ginger Hollander ’20

• Paul McLaren ’21

Annie Sonnenblick Writing Award

Established by the family of the late Annie Sonnenblick, Class of 1980, in 1992 as a complement to the annual Annie Sonnenblick Lecture. The prize provides financial support for a student who wishes to undertake an independent writing project during the summer between his or her junior and senior years.

• Katie Livingston ’21

Spinney Prize

The gift of Joseph S. Spinney, trustee 1875–82 and 1888–93, for excellence in Greek. Awarded for the best original essay on some aspect of Greek or Roman civilization.

• Maggie Rothberg ’20

Spurrier Award

The William A. Spurrier Ethics Award, established by Dr. James Case, given to the student who demonstrates in the field of ethics: sensitivity, insight, depth, and humor. Given in memory of William Spurrier III, chaplain and Hedding Professor of Moral Science and Religion.

• Malcolm Phillips ’20

Student Organization of the Year

Awarded to a student organization that has excelled in sustaining leadership, an active membership, and programmatic efforts that contribute to the larger Wesleyan community.

• Wesleyan for Bernie

Taylor Scholarship

Awarded to a history major based on outstanding academic achievement and other qualities such as fine character, good fellowship, leadership, and service to the Wesleyan community.

• Evelyn Burke ’21

• Fumiko Nago ’20

Thorndike Prize

Established by gift of Elizabeth Moulton Thorndike in memory of her husband, Edward Lee Thorndike, Class of 1895, for excellence in psychology.

• Saakshi Kakar ’20

Tishler Teaching Award

Established by the family and friends of Dr. Max Tishler, professor of chemistry, emeritus, and University Professor of the Sciences, emeritus. Awarded annually in his memory to the best graduate teaching assistant in chemistry.

• Bakar Hassan GRAD

David A. Titus Memorial Prize

Established by family, friends, and students in memory of Professor David Titus to support the summer studies of a deserving Wesleyan junior majoring in government, East Asian studies, or the College of Social Studies.

• Max Feldstein-Nixon ’21

• Ji Yoon Park ’21

• Xinyue Zhang ’21

Trench Prize

The gift of Miss Grace A. Smith, in memory of William James Trench, trustee 1835–67, for excellence in the Department of Religion.

• Aliya Shecter ’20

Karl Van Dyke Prize

Awarded each year to one or more students majoring in physical science or having a predominant interest in physical science and technology, and who show outstanding achievement in academic work and a promise of productivity in a professional career.

• Do Hyeok Jeon ’21

• Ari Liu ’20

• Polly Pierone ’20

• Simon Rothman ’21

Vanguard Prize

Established by black alumni in tribute to the black members of the Class of 1969, whose perseverance and pioneering leadership earned them designation as the Vanguard Class. The prize is awarded annually to a graduating senior who has achieved academic excellence and contributed significantly to maintaining Wesleyan’s racial diversity.

• Ava Thornton ’20

Walkley Prize

Two prizes, the gift of Webster Rogers Walkley, Class of 1860, in memory of David Hart Walkley, Class of 1878, for excellence in psychology. Awarded to those juniors and seniors who present the best reports or work embodying original research.

• Hannah Ratner ’20

• Paul Willems ’20

Weller Prize

The gift of Mrs. LeRoy Weller, in memory of her husband, LeRoy Weller, Class of 1899, to the student having the highest academic average for the sophomore year.

• Do Hyeok Jeon ’21

Wesleyan Fiction Award

A gift from Norman Mailer to the Wesleyan Writing Program, this award recognizes an outstanding piece of fiction written by a Wesleyan student.

• Arnaav Bhavanani ’20

• Katie Livingston ’21

Wesleyan Memorial Prize

The gift of undergraduates in the Class of 1943 in memory of fellow students who made the supreme sacrifice in the Second World War, to the members of the junior class outstanding in qualities of character, leadership, and scholarship.

• Kian Caplan ’21

• Jake Kwon ’21

White Fellowship-Government

Awarded for excellence in government to a graduate or an advanced undergraduate in government.

• Julia Boland ’20

• Stephen Ferruolo ’20

• Tara Ghandour ’20

• Gila Glattstein ’20

• Cassidy Morales ’20

• Jake Multer ’20

• Ferdinand Quayson ’20

• Aditi Shenoy ’20

• Rose Shuker-Haines ’20

• Alexandra Sobor ’20

• Ben Sullivan ’20

White Fellowship-History

Awarded for excellence in history.

• Phoebe Vlahoplus ’21

• Xinyue Zhang ’21

White Prize

Established in 1942 by Horace Glenn White Jr., Class of 1933, and increased in 1943 by friends in his memory. Awarded for advanced undergraduate study in economics.

• Jacob Barabas ’21

• Yujie Cai ’20

• Avi Lipton ’20

• Gillian Lubin ’20

• Saki Ohashi ’20

• Jess Tran ’21

• Elizabeth Vann ’20

• Qiyuan Zheng ’20

M.G. White Prize

Awarded annually for the best thesis submitted in American studies.

• Neel Madala ’20

• Rose Shuker-Haines ’20

• Sophie Dora Tulchin ’20

• Alessandra Viegas ’20

Wilde Prize

Established in 1963 by Frazer B. Wilde, L.L.D., Class of 1958, awarded to a junior or senior for excellence in economics.

• Avi Lipton ’20

Winchester ENGL 201 Essay Prize

In honor of Caleb Thomas Winchester, this prize is awarded to the best essay written in a section of ENGL 201 in the preceding calendar year.

• Caridad Cruz ’21

• Sarina Hahn ’21

• Teddy Pierce ’22

Winchester Fellowship

Established in 1938, in memory of Professor Caleb Thomas Winchester, by his widow. Awarded to Wesleyan graduates for postgraduate work in English.

• Keren Alshanetsky ’17

• Julia Conrad ’14

• Aditi Kini GLSP

• Raphael Linden 2015

• Tess Scriptunas ’14

• Avigayl Sharp ’17

• Gisselle Yepes ’20

Winchester First-Year Essay Prize

In honor of Caleb Thomas Winchester, this prize is awarded to the best scholarly essay written by a first-year student in any English Department course in the preceding calendar year.

• Robert Moderelli ’22

Wise Prize

The gift of Daniel Wise, D.D., Class of 1859, for excellence in the Department of Philosophy; for the best essay on moral science or on some subject in the field of values.

• Thomas Hanes ’20

• Yeti Kang ’20