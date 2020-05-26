Wesleyan Honors 8 Retiring Faculty

Eight Wesleyan faculty members are retiring at the end of the 2019–20 academic year. They include:

RICHARD ADELSTEIN

Woodhouse/Sysco Professor of Economics (2010–2020)

Professor of Economics (1990–2020)

Associate Professor of Economics (1981–1990)

Assistant Professor of Economics (1976–1981)

Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics (1975–1976)

IRINA ALESHKOVSKY

Adjunct Professor of Russian Language & Literature (2003–2020)

Adjunct Associate Professor of Russian Language & Literature (1995–2003)

Adjunct Assistant Professor of Russian Language & Literature (1992–1995)

Adjunct Lecturer of Russian Language and Literature (1987–1992)

Teaching Associate in Russian Language and Literature (1983–1987)

JEANINE BASINGER

Special Advisor to the President (2018–2020)

Corwin-Fuller Professor of Film Studies (1988–2018)

Professor of Art (1984–1988)

Associate Professor of Art (1980–1984)

Adjunct Associate Professor of Art (1976–1980)

Adjunct Lecturer in Art (1973–1976)

Lecturer in Art (1970–1973)

Teaching Assistant in Art (1969–1970)

PATRICIA KLECHA-PORTER

Adjunct Professor of Physical Education (2002–2020)

Adjunct Associate Professor of Physical Education (1994–2002)

Adjunct Assistant Professor of Physical Education (1986–1994)

LEO LENSING

Professor of Film Studies (2015–2020)

Professor of German Studies (1987–2015)

Associate Professor of German Studies (1981–1987)

Assistant Professor of German Studies (1974–1981)

BRUCE MASTERS

John E. Andrus Professor of History (2006–2020)

Professor of History (1995–2020)

Associate Professor of History (1989–1995)

Assistant Professor of History (1982–1989)

ROBERT STEELE

Professor of Psychology (1991–2019)

Associate Professor of Psychology (1980–1991)

Assistant Professor of Psychology (1973–1980)

XIAOMIAO ZHU

Adjunct Professor of East Asian Studies (2015–2020)

Adjunct Associate Professor of East Asian Studies (2008–2015)

Adjunct Assistant Professor of East Asian Studies (2002–2008)

Adjunct Instructor of East Asian Studies (1994–2002)