Wesleyan Honors 8 Retiring Faculty

Eight Wesleyan faculty members are retiring at the end of the 2019–20 academic year. They include:
RICHARD ADELSTEIN
Woodhouse/Sysco Professor of Economics (2010–2020)
Professor of Economics (1990–2020)
Associate Professor of Economics (1981–1990)
Assistant Professor of Economics (1976–1981)
Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics (1975–1976)
IRINA ALESHKOVSKY
Adjunct Professor of Russian Language & Literature (2003–2020)
Adjunct Associate Professor of Russian Language & Literature (1995–2003)
Adjunct Assistant Professor of Russian Language & Literature (1992–1995)
Adjunct Lecturer of Russian Language and Literature (1987–1992)
Teaching Associate in Russian Language and Literature (1983–1987)
JEANINE BASINGER
Special Advisor to the President (2018–2020)
Corwin-Fuller Professor of Film Studies (1988–2018)
Professor of Art (1984–1988)
Associate Professor of Art (1980–1984)
Adjunct Associate Professor of Art (1976–1980)
Adjunct Lecturer in Art (1973–1976)
Lecturer in Art (1970–1973)
Teaching Assistant in Art (1969–1970)
PATRICIA KLECHA-PORTER
Adjunct Professor of Physical Education (2002–2020)
Adjunct Associate Professor of Physical Education (1994–2002)
Adjunct Assistant Professor of Physical Education (1986–1994)
LEO LENSING
Professor of Film Studies (2015–2020)
Professor of German Studies (1987–2015)
Associate Professor of German Studies (1981–1987)
Assistant Professor of German Studies (1974–1981)
BRUCE MASTERS
John E. Andrus Professor of History (2006–2020)
Professor of History (1995–2020)
Associate Professor of History (1989–1995)
Assistant Professor of History (1982–1989)
ROBERT STEELE
Professor of Psychology (1991–2019)
Associate Professor of Psychology (1980–1991)
Assistant Professor of Psychology (1973–1980)
XIAOMIAO ZHU
Adjunct Professor of East Asian Studies (2015–2020)
Adjunct Associate Professor of East Asian Studies (2008–2015)
Adjunct Assistant Professor of East Asian Studies (2002–2008)
Adjunct Instructor of East Asian Studies (1994–2002)