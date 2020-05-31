Physical Plant-Facilities Begins Crucial Summer Projects

On May 26, Wesleyan’s Physical Plant-Facilities began work on its Summer 2020 Major Maintenance projects.

Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on campus, work is limited to envelope, life safety, and structural/utility work.

“This summer, we’re only addressing crucial projects,” explained Roseann Sillasen, associate director and project manager of Physical Plant-Facilities. “That includes leaky roofs, fire alarm systems requiring replacement, structural work to reinforce floors that have had a structural assessment, and utility work crucial to maintaining operations.”

The summer 2020 projects include:

Freeman Athletic Center, 171 Church Street, 190 High Street, and 1 Vine Street, the Center for the Arts Theater, and various design studios will all receive fire alarm replacements. This project involves removing all existing alarms and installing new devices in all areas to provide a fully addressable fire alarm system.

14 Fountain Avenue will receive a new electrical panel, electrical wiring, and new lighting.

Art Studio North, Foss Hill 4, 162 Church Street, the Freeman Athletic Center hockey rink, Fauver Field Residences upper apartments, and the Van Vleck Observatory will receive roof replacements or large leak repairs.

Exley Science Center’s freight elevator will be replaced with new control panels, a motor, and generator.

A steam-to-hot water conversion is progressing on High Street to the Center for the Arts. This is the first phase of Wesleyan’s long-term plan to make the campus carbon neutral. In support of this work, Physical Plant-Facilities has turned off the heating systems in Boger Hall, Fisk Hall, the Center for the Americas, North College, and the Center for the Arts complex. Heat will not be turned back on until fall. View a project map here.

In addition, the City of Middletown will continue its utility road work on Fountain Avenue until August.

For more information and project location maps, visit the Facilities website.