Wesleyan Takes Safety Measures as Students Arrive on Campus

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesleyan is taking many measures to make the campus experience this fall as safe and healthy as possible for all students, faculty, and staff.
In addition to testing students twice weekly for COVID-19, Wesleyan is configuring classrooms, dining areas, and other locations to allow for a minimum of six feet of social distance; janitorial staff is frequently disinfecting and sanitizing areas; and many classes are being offered as a hybrid of in-classroom and online instruction.
Members of the campus community are expected to wear a mask or face covering at all times outside their individual residence or office; maintain a six-foot distance from one another to reduce the risk of infection; and avoid gathering in groups.
“It is critically important that every Wesleyan community member does their individual part for our methods to be effective,” said Wesleyan’s medical director, Dr. Tom McLarney. “Most in-person social events and parties will be prohibited. While this is difficult and contrary to the typical campus experience, these are difficult times. One super-spreader event can overwhelm the campus’s ability to care for our students, and could ultimately result in closure.”
For more information, visit the Reactivating Campus website.
COVID-19 testing on campus is taking place in a large tent on Andrus Field, with six-foot distancing enforced at the testing site.
Following arrival to campus, students will be tested twice weekly for COVID-19 to detect the disease in the pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic stage. In addition, in order to comply with the state’s latest guidance, Wesleyan is implementing a mandatory quarantine for all students on campus from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7. (Students arriving after Aug. 24 must expand their quarantine beyond Sept. 7.)
Seating near the Usdan Cafe is limited to dining-use only. The a la carte café will feature drip coffee and limited grab-and-go breakfast items. All indoor dining options will open on Sept. 7. Meals offered throughout campus will be packaged “to go” by a server.
Wesleyan Station postal clerk Mark Melmer protects himself by wearing a mask and working behind clear plexiglass. During the fall semester, WesStation will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.). Wesleyan has canceled its university mail route to minimize exposure and contact. All university packages will be delivered and picked up at WesStation.
Signs are posted throughout campus to remind the campus community about the importance of wearing face masks.
Wesleyan suggests students, staff, and faculty wash their hands as frequently as possible.