Classes Held Indoors, Outdoors during Pandemic

This fall, Wesleyan is holding in-person classes on campus in both indoor and outdoor classroom settings. More than 180 classrooms have been revised in order to achieve a minimum six-foot distance between occupants. Updated floor plans and maximum room capacity are clearly posted in each classroom.

Faculty and students are required to wear face coverings in classrooms at all times. In addition, break times have been expanded to 30 minutes or greater to allow for custodians to disinfect all touchable surfaces in each classroom between classes.

(Photos by Olivia Drake)