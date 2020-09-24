Roth ’78, Amherst President Issue Statement on DOE’s Investigation of Princeton

On Sept. 24, Wesleyan University President Michael S. Roth ’78 and Amherst College President Biddy Martin issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation of Princeton University surrounding racism and adherence to federal non-discrimination law:

Across the nation, individuals, families, communities, businesses, corporations, and educational institutions are coming to grips with the country’s legacies of slavery and racial oppression, which stretch back over four hundred years. Recently, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education announced that it will be investigating Princeton University for possible misrepresentations in its reports of adherence to federal non-discrimination law because its president publicly recognized that historic racism has been embedded in the institution over time.

It is outrageous that the Department of Education is using our country’s resources to investigate an institution that is committed to becoming more inclusive by reckoning with the impact in the present of our shared legacies of racism.

As presidents of colleges and universities, we, too, acknowledge the ways that racism has affected and continues to affect the country’s institutions, including our own. We stand together in recognizing the work we still need to do if we are ever “to perfect the union,” and we urge the Department of Education to abandon its ill-considered investigation of Princeton University.

Michael S. Roth ’78, President, Wesleyan University

Biddy Martin, President, Amherst College

Jeff Abernathy, Alma College

Barbara K. Altmann, Franklin & Marshall College

Carmen Twillie Ambar, Oberlin College

Teresa L. Amott, Knox College

David R. Anderson, St. Olaf College

Lawrence Bacow, Harvard University

Bradley W. Bateman, Randolph College

Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Trinity College

Scott Bierman, Beloit College

Lee C. Bollinger, Columbia University

Leon Botstein, Bard College

Elizabeth H. Bradley, Vassar College

John Bravman, Bucknell University

Mark Burstein, Lawrence University

Alison Byerly, Lafayette College

Michael T. Cahill, Brooklyn Law School

Roger Casey, McDaniel College

Kimberly Cassidy, Bryn Mawr College

Shirley M. Collado, Ithaca College

Marc C. Conner, Skidmore College

Elizabeth Davis, Furman University

Sean M. Decatur, Kenyon College

Kent Devereaux, Goucher College

Harry J. Elam, Jr., Occidental College

Margee Ensign, Dickinson College

Damián J. Fernández, Eckerd College

Jacquelyn S. Fetrow, Albright College

William L Fox, St. Lawrence University

Michael L. Frandsen, Wittenberg University

Jorge G. Gonzalez, Kalamazoo College

Jonathan D. Green, Susquehanna University

Amy Gutmann, University of Pennsylvania

Philip J. Hanlon, Dartmouth College

Kathleen Harring, Muhlenberg College

David Harris, Union College

Majorie Hass, Rhodes College

Jonathan Holloway, Rutgers University

Joyce Jacobsen, Hobart & William Smith Colleges

Paula Johnson, Wellesley College

Rock Jones, Ohio Wesleyan University

Cristle Collins Judd, Sarah Lawrence College

Thomas Katsouleas, University of Connecticut

Water Kimbrough, Dillard University

Maria Klawe, Harvey Mudd College

John C. Knapp, Washington & Jefferson College

Frederick M. Lawrence, Phi Betta Kappa Society

Hilary L. Link, Allegheny College

Maud S. Mandel, Williams College

Michael C. Maxey, Roanoke College

Kathleen McCartney, Smith College

Patricia A. McGuire, Trinity Washington University

Anthony Monaco, Tufts University

Kathleen Murray, Whitman College

S. Georgia Nugent, Illinois Wesleyan University

Melvin L. Oliver, Pitzer College

Lynn Pasquerella, Association of American Colleges & Universities

Laurie L. Patton, Middlebury College

Martha E. Pollack, Cornell University

Vincent Price, Duke University

Wendy Raymond, Haverford College

Ravi S. Rajan, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts)

L. Rafael Reif, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Suzanne Rivera, Macalester College

Clayton Rose, Bowdoin College

Peter Salovey, Yale University

Ruth J. Simmons, Prairie View A&M University

Valerie Smith, Swarthmore College

Clayton Spencer, Bates College

G. Gabrielle Starr, Pomona College

Sonya Stephens, Mount Holyoke College

Tania Tetlow, Loyola University New Orleans

Lara Tiedens, Scripps College

Stephen E. Thorsett, Willamette University

Laura Trombley, Southwestern University

Laura R. Walker, Bennington College

Jianping Wang, Mercer County Community College

Wim Wiewel, Lewis & Clark College

Edward Wingenbach, Hampshire College

David Wippman, Hamilton College