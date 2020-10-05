Jewish Community Celebrates Journey to the Holy Land in WesSukkah
During the first week of October, Wesleyan’s Jewish community constructed its annual WesSukkah on the McKelvey Green. During the festival of Sukkot, held Oct. 2–9, 2020, students use the dwelling for socializing, meditating, eating meals, studying, and occasionally sleeping. The eight-day celebration is generally observed by Jews, although students from any faith or background are allowed to enter and use the sukkah.
During Sukkot, the Jewish community celebrates the Israelites’ 40-year journey to the Holy Land, which concludes with the celebration of Hoshana Rabbah. Although sukkah walls can be constructed from any material, Rabbinic building code suggests that the roof must be built from organic material. The WesSukkah’s roof is made of bamboo.
Decorating the sukkah with artwork is a Jewish tradition. (Photos by Simon Duan ’23)