Wesleyan Winter Session Offers Expanded Options for Study; Registration Opens Nov. 3

During the 2020-21 Wesleyan Winter Session, students can complete a full-semester course in 16 days while developing close relationships with faculty and fellow students.

The seventh Wesleyan Winter Session will be held exclusively online this year, with an expanded curriculum. For the first time, students can choose from a short session, Jan. 4–20, 2021, or a long session, Jan.4–Feb. 2, 2021. Students who enroll in short session may take one course; students who enroll in long session may enroll in up to two courses.

More than 20 courses will be offered this winter including Introduction to Programming, Enlightenment and Science, Sexual Politics, Survey of Jazz Styles, Law, Politics, and Order in the Ancient World, Cinematic Encounters: Muslims and/in/of the West, The Working Actor, and more. View all courses online here.

Course registration opens Nov. 3.

Financial aid is available to Wesleyan students only; the deadline is Nov. 29.

Non-Wesleyan students can study at Wesleyan during the winter session as well. Visit Winter Session non-Wesleyan Students page to apply, or email winter@wesleyan.edu for more information.