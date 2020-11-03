Students Discuss Politics at Pre-Election Fireside Chat

On Nov. 2, more than 65 students gathered at one of four locations on campus for a pre-election fireside chat and s’mores.

“The event provided students an opportunity to socialize under the stars, meet new people, and showcased the compassionate and empathic community that Wesleyan can be,” said Rabbi David Leipziger Teva, University Jewish Chaplain and director of religious and spiritual life.

The event was sponsored by the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life (ORSL) and several student leaders from different campus communities.

“Fire is a place for warmth, survival, and renewal. We’re living in tumultuous times; join a caring community of your fellow students to find solace around the fire,” said Emily McEvoy ’22, the religious and spiritual diversity intern at ORSL.

Andrea Roberts, associate professor of the practice in chemistry; Anthony Hatch, associate professor of science in society; and Jennifer D’Andrea, director of counseling and psychological services (CAPS) co-facilitated dialogue at the fireside chats along with a student leader.

“A great time was had all around,” Roberts said. “Laughter, the voicing of serious concerns, singing, talks of the future and the election and classes and the holidays. Everyone was so grateful, especially me for the opportunity to be a part of it!”

Photos of the fireside chats are below: (Photos by Simon Duan ’23)