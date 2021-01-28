Students Connect with Alumni Leaders through Career Conversation Events

This winter, the Gordon Career Center is hosting four “fireside chat” style Winter Alumni Career Conversation events between prominent alumni and current students. Guests include Kimberley Martin ’03, NFL reporter for ESPN; Jon Turteltaub ’85, film/TV director and producer; Jesse Greenspan ’06, director of supply chain and logistics, Partners in Health; and Dana Peterson ’98, chief economist, The Conference Board.

The final career conversation will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 3. Dana Peterson ’98, chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy and finance at The Conference Board, will speak about her wealth of experience that extends to the public sector, having also worked at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. Register online here.