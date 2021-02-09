C-CERT Assists with Student Arrival Period

During the spring semester arrival period, Feb 5–8, volunteers from Wesleyan’s Campus-Community Emergency Response Team (C-CERT) assisted with welcoming students to campus, checking them in, and ensuring they had a COVID-19 test within five days of arriving on campus.

Members also shoveled snow to keep paths clear and delivered students’ suitcases, via an ATV, to their residences. Joe Fountain, director of athletic injury care, loaned the Athletics Department ATV to C-CERT for this purpose.

Wesleyan’s C-CERT group consists of staff, faculty, and student volunteers.

(Photos by Olivia Drake and Roseann Sillasen)