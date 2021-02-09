Wesleyan in the News

Several Wesleyan faculty and alumni have been featured in national media outlets recently. They include:

The New York Times —Life on Venus? The Picture Gets Cloudier; quotes Martha Gilmore

The New York Times—Robert L. Herbert [’51], 91, Dies; Saw Impressionism With a Fresh Eye

Transport Topics News—Democrat Ron Bloom ’77, P’24 Named Postal Board Chair Amid Calls to Fire Louis DeJoy

Stamford Advocate—Democrats: Impeachment Trial an Obligation ‘Whatever the Verdict’; quotes Justin Peck

Hartford Courant—E.J. Dionne: Does Bipartisanship Matter More Than Helping Kids?; features Michael Bennet ’87

The Washington Post—The Avocado in Your Super Bowl Guacamole Is Bad for the Environment. You Can Make It Better.; by Suzanne OConnell

Jobsolete (podcast)—Wax Worker; features Jennifer Tucker

SFGate—Netflix’s ‘White Tiger’ Still Can’t Escape the Western Gaze When Looking at India; quotes Anuja Jain

Patch—“Party in the Bardo: Conversations with Laurie Anderson”; features show on WESU

Market Screener—Treasury Announces Appointment of Several Members of Staff; David Lipton ’75, P ’08, ’16 appointed as Counselor to the Secretary

USA Today—After Trump Disgrace, Biden Reopens Door to Refugees and Americans Who Want to Help Them; by Sasha Chanoff ’93

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative—Office of the U.S. Trade Representative Announces Key Staff Appointments; Adam Hodge ’04 is Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Media and Public Affairs

FOX23 Maine—How a Thrifter and TikTok Helped a Maryland Man Reconnect With a Long-Lost 1989 Home Video; features Jono Marcus ’88