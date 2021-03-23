Wesleyan’s 189th Commencement to Be Held May 26 In Person

Wesleyan’s 189th Commencement will take place in person on Wednesday, May 26.

“This year’s Commencement was previously planned for May 30; however, due to a number of factors, including current pandemic conditions and cancellation of an in-person reunion weekend, we have decided to move up the date,” Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 said in a campus-wide email.

The University is hoping that conditions will allow for two guests per graduate to attend the ceremony. Wesleyan is pursuing plans to accommodate the seniors and other graduates who have been studying remotely to return to campus for Commencement exercises.

As with all of Wesleyan’s COVID-related policies and guidelines, these plans are tentative and subject to change if conditions necessitate. The University will continue to communicate regarding more specific details of Commencement in the coming weeks.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing our graduates on Andrus Field on May 26, and celebrating the accomplishments of the formidable Class of 2021,” Roth said.

Wesleyan’s reunion events will move to a virtual format.