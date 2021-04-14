Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore to Partner with Story and Soil Coffee Co.

Patrons of Wesleyan R.J. Julia Bookstore can soon sip while they shop.

This month, the bookstore partnered with Hartford-based Story and Soil Coffee Co., which will open its second location inside Wesleyan R.J. Julia on May 1.

Story and Soil Coffee Co., a multi-roaster specialty coffee shop, opened for business in July of 2017 “with a vision to create a supportive and positive culture, celebrate our vibrant community, and build relationships through coffee,” according to the company’s website.

The company’s founder, Michael Acosta, became interested in coffee while running Trinity College’s Underground Coffeehouse as a student. He later launched his first startup venture, N2 Coffee, the first mobile nitro cold brew in Connecticut.

Story and Soil will offer hot, cold, and iced coffee, espresso, teas, specialty, and seasonal drinks. Starting in June, the business will add hot food and baked goods to its menu.

Wesleyan partnered with the Madison-based RJ Julia Booksellers in 2017 to open the Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore on Main Street in Middletown. The two-story 13,000-square-foot business houses approximately 18,000 books, with a special section highlighting authors from the Wesleyan community. The store also sells a wide range of both Wesleyan-themed and general apparel and merchandise.

The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ceremony for Story and Soil in mid-June.

