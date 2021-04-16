Wesleyan to Require Students to be Vaccinated for the Fall 2021 Semester

Next fall, Wesleyan will require all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to returning to campus.

Every student (with the exception of those who have approved medical or religious exemptions) will need to verify with the University that they are fully vaccinated prior to their arrival.

For students who are currently studying on campus, Wesleyan, in partnership with the Community Health Center, is offering a Pfizer vaccine clinic on April 24 and 25 (first dose), and again on May 15 or 16 (second dose). Nearly 2,000 students have already registered for an appointment.

The University highly encourages faculty and staff to be vaccinated as soon as they are able.

