Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 will be the featured speaker during the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business and Education Partnership and Hal Kaplan Middletown Mentor Program Recognition Luncheon.

President Roth will speak from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 via Zoom. The talk, which will focus on Wesleyan’s pandemic response, is open to the public.

To join the meeting, log into:

https://zoom.us/j/99052690757

(Webinar ID: 990 5269 0757)