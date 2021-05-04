Share Your Wesleyan COVID-19 Experiences, Creative Works

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically affected the Wesleyan community in a myriad of ways from student life to research to the way we teach and learn. This spring, Wesleyan’s Special Collections & Archives, along with Academic Affairs, are hoping to build a historical record—and preserve for posterity—the stories, memories, messages, and creative works of the University’s students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

Postcards from a Pandemic

Wesleyan’s Special Collections & Archives has launched a “Postcards from a Pandemic” project, which aims to help future students and researchers understand what it was like to be a member of the Wesleyan community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postcards are available outside Special Collections & Archives in Olin Library, although personal postcards also are accepted.

“Write a note and tell them about how life has changed, or how it has stayed the same. What you’ve struggled with, or where you’ve found joy. Or maybe something else altogether,” said University Archivist Amanda Nelson. “Your postcard will become a primary source account of this unprecedented moment, giving future generations a glimpse into life during a global pandemic.”

After writing a message, place it into the dropbox outside SC&A, deliver it to SC&A in person, or mail the postcard to Special Collections & Archives, 252 Church St., Middletown, CT 06459.

COVID-19 Community Reactions Digital Collection

Special Collections & Archives, in partnership with Academic Affairs, welcomes submissions to its ongoing COVID-19 Community Reactions Digital Collection. Here, members of the Wesleyan community can share a story, essay, poem, photograph, video, audio recording, scholarship insights, or other creative work.

“Throughout the pandemic, Wesleyan students and faculty have demonstrated a brave and tenacious commitment to their research and creative work,” said Nicole Stanton, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Some have refocused their research on COVID-19 itself, or have made new creative work in response to the pandemic. Others have carefully pivoted their scholarship in order to accomplish research in the face of new and complex challenges. We want to honor and celebrate the research and creative work in which you’ve engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Faculty and staff can upload their creative work via this Google Form. Students and alumni can upload content from this submission request.

“Our research and creative work keep our collective University life vibrant and healthy,” Stanton said. “Your work will be collected, preserved, and made available for future generations.”