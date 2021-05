Students gathered on Andrus Field May 13 for Spring Thing, an end-of-the-semester celebration.

Tickets to the event were $6 and 100 percent of the proceeds were donated to the Middletown Mutual Aid Collective. Tickets holders gained access to a dozen carnival games, music by student bands, and meal options by four food trucks.

Students continue to wear masks in public spaces to Keep Wes Safe.

Photos of Spring Thing are below: (Photos by Willow Saxon ’24)