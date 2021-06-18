Kauanui Guest Edits Anarchist Studies Journal, Speaks at Virtual Events

J. Kehaulani Kauanui, professor of American studies and anthropology, guest-edited a 2021 special issue of Anarchist Development in Cultural Studies called “The Politics of Indigeneity, Anarchist Praxis, and Decolonization” as well as wrote an article for the issue by that same title. Kauanui’s work focuses on Indigenous sovereignty, settler colonial studies, anarchist history and activism, and critical race and ethnic studies.

In 2021, Kauanui also wrote a commentary for Volume 24 of Postcolonial Studies called “False dilemmas and settler colonial studies: response to Lorenzo Veracini: ‘Is Settler Colonial Studies Even Useful?’”

This past academic year, Kauanui chaired the Mellon Postdoctoral Fellowship in Native American Studies Search Committee for the American Studies department at Wesleyan and also served as a consultant regarding Wangunk recognition politics and repatriation at the University.

Additionally, Kauanui spoke at several virtual events hosted by universities across the world. The universities include UC Santa Cruz, University of Virginia, and University of Melbourne. She was also a guest on Kaua‘i Community Public Radio (KKCR), where she discussed Biden’s policy on Native Hawaiians and federal recognition on Feb. 3, 2021.

Next fall, Kauanui will teach CHUM:378-01 Decolonizing Indigenous Gender.