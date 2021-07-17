Autry Pens Articles on Race, Identity, and Politics in the U.S.

Robyn Autry, associate professor of sociology, studies racial identity, Blackness, and memory, in addition to the politics of museum development in the United States and South Africa. She is the author of eight recent articles relating to these topics.
Her work includes the following:
- “Historical Memory-Making in South Africa,” published in The Oxford Handbook of South African History in December 2020.
- “Sociology’s Race Problem,” published in Aeon in November 2020.
- “UNC’s rejection of Nikole Hannah-Jones and the Opacity of Tenure in America,” published by NBC News in May 2021.
- “Trump’s 1776 Commission Tried to Rewrite History. Biden Had Other Ideas,” published by NBC News in January 2021.
- “Trump’s Election Circus Is Over. Is Trump TV Next for America’s Reality Star President?” published by NBC News in December 2020.
- “Kamala Harris Can Use Tonight’s VP Debate to Subvert ‘Angry Black Woman’ Tropes,” published by NBC News in October 2020.
- “U.S. Open Women’s Final Features Naomi Osaka’s Masks, Black Hair and a Bold Cultural Statement,” published by NBC News in September 2020.
- “Jessica Krug, Rachel Dolezal and America’s White Women Who Want to be Black,” published by NBC News in September 2020.
In the fall, she will teach SOC 202-01: Sociological Analysis and SOC 299-01: The Future Perfect.