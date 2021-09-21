“Limited Miles, Unlimited Flavors” Theme of 2021 Eat Local Challenge

Barbecue-smoked pork paninis, apple cider-brined turkey legs, clam fritters with fresh pickle aioli, and blue hubbard squash bisque were among the lunchtime tastings offered to Wesleyan students on Sept. 21.

As part of the 16th annual Eat Local Challenge themed “limited miles, unlimited flavors,” Wesleyan’s food service provider Bon Appétit staff was charged with crafting a meal from products and ingredients harvested within a 150-mile radius of the campus without sacrificing flavor. The meal included produce, meat, dessert, and drinks from local farmers and fishermen.

“Back home, I often shop very locally and care a lot about where my food comes from, which is why I am a gluten-free, dairy-free pescatarian,” said Maya Gray ’25 during the Eat Local Challenge. “The fact that this was truly a meal from scratch that also supported local farmers means a lot to me. This was such a wonderful treat to have, and I’m very grateful I got to try it! There is so much injustice in the farming industry, so it is important to always buy as locally as possible, especially for a University like Wes that holds real influence in Middletown.”

Photos of the event are below: (Photos by Olivia Drake)