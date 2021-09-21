“The Language in Common” on Exhibit in Zilkha Gallery

A new group exhibition featured in Wesleyan’s Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery presents artistic practices that site language in the space between poetry, visual art, and their performance.

Titled “The Language in Common,” the exhibit is on display in the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery through Dec. 12.

Moving beyond the spectacle of the origination of poetry or art, this project seeks to allow memory as a creative act in the process of making experience common, of making space for a new imaginary. The exhibition brings together five artists whose work engages with politics on the periphery of hegemony, including Cecilia Vicuña (b.1948, Chile), Tanya Lukin Linklater (b.1976, Alutiiq), Julien Creuzet (b.1986, France), Jasper Marsalis (b.1995, U.S.), and Alice Notley (b.1945, U.S.). Featuring works encompassing installation, sculpture, video, drawing, poetry, and performance, as well as newly-commissioned works developed in response to the exhibition, “The Language in Common” aims towards what the poet Alice Notley calls “the language that holds all being together.”

Additional programming will include a small series of poetry chapbooks featuring poetry shared by the participating artists available for free to gallery visitors.

The exhibition and related events are supported by Writing at Wesleyan, the Allbritton Center for the Study of Public Life, the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures, the History Department, Connecticut Humanities, and the Center for the Arts.

Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

View photos of the Sept. 14 opening reception below: (Photos by Willow Saxon ’24)