Wesleyan Community Comes Together To Celebrate Reunion and Commencement 2022

The Wesleyan University community gathered together May 19–22 for Reunion and Commencement Weekend 2022. As is Wesleyan’s tradition, the classes ending in 2 and 7 returned to campus to celebrate their reunions with a weekend of lectures, performances, dinners, and ceremonies.

With generations of Wesleyans assembled together, the weekend was a celebration of the University’s past and its future.

Alumni started returning to campus in earnest Friday morning, gathering under a tent outside Russell House for lunch and to look for familiar faces.

David Lakein ’92, Juan Luque ’92, and Scott Shapiro ’92 and a group of guys have come together at every Class of 1992 reunion since their graduation. They weren’t friends during their time at Wes – in fact many didn’t know each other at all. Through all the reunions, the friendships grew.

“The thing about reunion, if you are a Wesleyan aficionado, is that anyone you see who is your year, there is an immediate connection,” Lakein said.

Lakein and Luque spoke of old rivalries between Alpha Delta Phi and Eclectic (water balloons may have been involved – the specifics are lost to history.) Luque described meeting New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ’75, Hon. ’05, P’07 at a previous reunion and gently chiding him about signing talented but difficult wide receiver Randy Moss, another example of the friendly, open environment found around campus.

David Perryman ’87 joined the trio for lunch and immediately locked into the friendly banter. He just met Lakein yesterday: “And now he’s the godfather of my three children,” Perryman joked.

Cheryl Green ’80, P’22, will always remember her first day of freshman orientation – August 28, 1976. She was hanging out in her dorm, Foss 7, and she and her roommate decided to go downstairs because they’d heard someone had come back from being abroad.

That was the first time she met James Green ’80, P’22, who would become her future husband. “He always said that he never heard someone speak the way I did,” said Green, a Massachusetts native.

The two became friends and occasionally dated. They always stayed in touch but life took them in different directions – James to medical school, Cheryl to law school. Still, 15 years after meeting, they got married.

Thirty-two years after their own graduation, they are back to celebrate another milestone – their son Mitchell, a chemistry and Earth and environmental science double major, is graduating on Sunday.

“This is really hard for me. I am very excited because he’s graduating. It’s the end of another era,” Cheryl Green said. “It has been such a great fit (for Mitchell.) Seeing it through his eyes is great. It brings back so many memories for me.”

Marvin Cabrera ’92 plans to run the campus at some point over the weekend. A New York City native, he ran cross country and indoor track his senior year at Wesleyan (and, for the record, says he’s in better shape now than he was back then.)

Cabrera always wants to come back to campus, not just to reconnect with friends, but also to re-engage with the intellectual life of the community. He plans on attending a WESeminar presented by the Center for Prison Education, the senior thesis art exhibition at Zilkha Gallery, and the talkback with Lin Manuel Miranda ’02, Hon. ’15 after the screening of his film tick, tick … BOOM!

“Wesleyan changed my life. It laid the foundation for the way I think about the world, whether it is about race, gender, or class,” Cabrera said. “I haven’t found another place like this in my life.”

