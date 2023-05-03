Wesleyan in the News: May 2023

President Michael S. Roth ’78 spoke about “Safe Enough Spaces” and their place in the debate around free speech at a symposium on Speech and Expression on College Campuses at Skidmore College on April 15.

Roth wrote a book review of “The Age of Guilt: The Super Ego in the Online World” by Mark Edmundson for The Washington Post. The book examines online judgementalism through a Freudian lens, Roth writes. He called Edmundson’s writing “engaging” with a “friendly yet incisive” tone.

The Connecticut Post interviewed Sebastian Zimmeck, Assistant Professor of the Practice in Computer Science, for a story on artificial intelligence softwares like ChatGPT and how they might expand into the medical field. Zimmeck pointed out that those using the service could reveal some information to the program that the user does not want revealed.

“Maybe you look for a particular disease you suspect you have — say you have a cold,” Zimmeck told The Connecticut Post. “And then you reveal to the provider (of the AI) that you do have a cold because why else would you ask that question.”

Former President and CEO of the Knight Foundation Alberto Ibargüen ’66, Hon’11, P’97 was announced as an honorary degree recipient from Northeastern University. Ibargüen is a former member of the Board of Trustees at Wesleyan and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Mary-Jane Rubenstein, professor of Religion and Science in Society, spoke with Vox for a story on the parallels between the language surrounding the corporate space race and the colonialization of the Americas by European Christians in the 15th century. Rubenstein’s book “Astrotopia: The Dangerous Religion of the Corporate Space Race” came out in 2022.

The CT Mirror wrote a story on a Wesleyan SurveyLab study released on May 1, which says that 60 percent of Connecticut voters approve of the job Gov. Ned Lamont is doing and support policies being considered in the state legislature. Assistant Professor of Government Logan Dancey was quoted in the piece saying, “The public simultaneously supports government spending in a variety of policy areas while also wanting tax relief. State legislators will ultimately have to make tough decisions about which tax cuts and spending items to prioritize.”

Robyn Autry, associate professor of Sociology, penned a scathing rebuke of Jerry Springer’s “The Jerry Springer Show” following his death from cancer at age 79 for MSNBC. Autry said the show capitalized on marginalized groups for views and humiliated transgender people at a time when “public conversations about trans experiences were even harder to come by than they are today. Those episodes were especially harmful,” Autry said.

Independent journalist Gabriel Popkin ’03 wrote a piece for Science on the classifications of the nation’s forest inventory by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, which were released last week. The reports filed by the agencies show some disagreement with other research published by academics regarding the amount of “mature” and “old-growth” forests in the U.S., Popkin wrote.

John E. Finn, Professor Emeritus of Government, joined First Amendment Unscripted by the First Amendment Museum to discuss common myths and misconceptions surrounding the U.S. Constitution.

Emily Fabrizio-Stover ’18 was profiled for her Ph.D. dissertation on developing a test of tinnitus that could be used in animal models and human patients by UConn Today. She is a Ph.D. student in The University of Connecticut’s Neuroscience department.

Ameen Beydoun ’11 was interviewed by The San Diego Union-Tribune about his graphic novel “Habibti Pada,” a story of a 10-year-old girl’s journey in a new home after immigrating from Africa. Beydoun’s second book in the series was named as a finalist in the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year awards.

Forbes referenced former Wesleyan Librarian Fremont Rider’s book The Scholar and the Future of the Research Library, which was published in 1944, in a story for Forbes on the possible impact of artificial intelligence chatbots on library science.

Assistant Professor of Religion and History Joseph Slaughter spoke to POLITICO for a story on the history of gun violence in the United States. Slaughter said several religious groups in the Northeast and Midwest began to turn away from the death penalty in the 19th Century since many saw “violence as being completely incompatible with Christian fellowship.”