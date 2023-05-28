Larry McHugh: “Wesleyan Makes Middletown a Better Place to Live and Work”





In speaking to the Class of 2023, Larry McHugh, who was named an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at Wesleyan’s 191st Commencement Ceremony, celebrated the longstanding connections—educational, economic, and social—between the University and the greater Middletown community.

“Wesleyan is not only an outstanding educational institution but also an economic powerhouse, not only in generating jobs, but by using many of our businesses for products and services in our region which really creates more jobs and taxes for our city,” McHugh told the audience.

McHugh was president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce for 39 years before retiring in 2022, serving as the organization’s top executive responsible for all aspects of the Chamber including member outreach and support, operations, and financial performance for the Chamber’s nearly 2,000 members throughout greater Middlesex County. He is credited with helping in the revitalization of Middletown’s downtown area. A teacher and football coach at Xavier High School in Middletown from 1963 to 1983, McHugh also served as chairman of the board of the Connecticut State University System from 1995 to 2008; he was board chairman of the University of Connecticut from 2009 to 2017. Through ongoing partnerships with Wesleyan, McHugh supported student engagement opportunities including the University’s entrepreneurship program.

McHugh made the following remarks during Wesleyan’s 191st Commencement Ceremony on May 28: