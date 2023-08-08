Wesleyan Moments: Badr’s Narratio Project Fellows Performs at The Met

The fourth annual Narratio Fellowship performance at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City took place over the summer. This year’s fellows came from cohorts in Syracuse, New York and Richmond, Virginia. They worked all summer to create art books, self-portraits, and poems that were inspired by artifacts in The Met’s Ancient Near East Collection. The fellows performed by the Temple of Dendur, but they will continue to work on their pieces throughout the year before exhibiting them in the spring in Syracuse and Richmond. The Narratio Project was founded by Ahmed Badr ’20, Interim Director for the Patricelli Center for Social Entrepreneurship, and he was photographed with the fellows below.