Pumpkin season is upon us. The lines at your favorite coffeeshops have gotten longer while people flock to the counter for their favorite orange gourd-flavored beverages. Wesleyan had its own leaf-changing season festival on Oct. 14, with live music, free food, crafts, and a mechanical pumpkin that bucked like their bull counterparts. Here is a visual taste of the pumpkin and fall fun. (Photos taken by Meka Wilson)