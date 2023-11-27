Two Faculty Members Conferred Tenure at November Board Meeting

President Michael S. Roth ‘ 78 and Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Nicole Stanton announce the promotions of two faculty members, effective July 1, 2024.

In its most recent meeting, the Board of Trustees conferred tenure to Douglas Martin, associate professor of English, and Roman Utkin, associate professor of Russian, East European, and Eurasian studies.

Douglas Arthur Martin, Associate Professor of English

Professor Martin is the author of four novels, including their most recent, Wolf (Nightboat Books, 2020), “an anti–true-crime novel about abuse, patricide, and Southern working-class life.” Their first novel, Outline of My Lover (Soft Skull, 2000), was an International Book of the Year in the Times Literary Supplement and was adapted in part for the multimedia ballet and live film Kammer/Kammer. They have also published a book of three novellas, a collection of stories, three volumes of poetry, and one critical study, and are coauthor of the haiku year and coeditor of Kathy Acker: The Last Interview and Other Conversations. They teach literature and creative writing workshops in all genres.

Roman Utkin, Associate Professor of Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies

Professor Utkin is a scholar of 20th-century Russian and Russophone poetry, prose, and visual culture. His recent book, Charlottengrad: Russian Culture in Weimar Berlin (University of Wisconsin Press, 2023), provides a detailed study of the wide variety of personal and political positions Russophone émigré artists in Berlin took towards the Soviet Union and Weimar culture. He also recently published a thematic cluster of articles on “Illegal Queerness: Russian Culture and Society in the Age of Anti-LGBTQ Censorship” in the Russian Review. He offers a broad range of courses on Russian and Soviet cinema, Chekhov and Nabokov, Queer Russia, and the Soviet-German transnational avant-garde.