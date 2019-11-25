Longtime Employees Honored at Staff Recognition Luncheon

On Nov. 18, the Office of Human Resources hosted its annual Staff Recognition Luncheon in Beckham Hall. Twenty-nine employees were honored for achieving their 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th, 45th, or 50th year of service to the University.
Lisa Brommer, associate vice president for the Office of Human Resources, welcomed the employees and their guests to the event.
Wesleyan President Michael Roth ’78 asked the employees to share memories of their first day at Wesleyan.
Steven Jacaruso, art director for the Office of University Communications, celebrated 20 years.
Barbara Schukoske, administrative assistant for the Office of Graduate Student Services, celebrated 30 years.
Pearlina Jackson, library assistant for Olin Library, celebrated 50 years at Wesleyan. She presented a short speech about her time at Wesleyan during the luncheon.
Deborah Treister, director of planning and administration for the Office of Advancement, celebrated 20 years.
Kirsten Carlson, administrative assistant for the Physical Education Department, celebrated 20 years.
Cynthia Rockwell, managing editor of Wesleyan Magazine, celebrated 30 years working in the Office of University Communications.
Robert Elsinger, technology procurement and service specialist for Information Technology Services, celebrated 20 years.
At right, Marian Blake, department assistant for the Office of Advancement, celebrated 20 years.
Jeffrey Gilarde, director of scientific imaging for the Biology Department and head coach of golf, celebrated 35 years.
At right, Nick David, foreperson and material handler, celebrated 35 years working for Physical Plant.
Joan Schenker, library assistant and cataloguer for Olin Library, celebrated 35 years.
Other employees who were honored include: Linda Shettleworth, administrative assistant for the Astronomy Department, 25 years; Joan Miller, head archivist for the Cinema Archives, 20 years; Michele Olerud, administrative assistant for the Dance Department, 20 years; Joel LaBella, facility manager for the Earth and Environmental Sciences Department, 30 years; Rosanna Pandolfo, staff accountant and grant administration for the Finance Office, 30 years; Kimberly Savinelli, manager of restricted funds for the Finance Office, 20 years; Benjiman Jackson, desktop support specialist for Information Technology Services, 25 years; and Deborah Shore, administrative assistant for the Music Department, 20 years.
Also: Judith Goodale, office manager for Admission, 40 years; Angela Morgan, department assistant and senior gift and information services for the Office of Advancement, 25 years; Karen Kasprow, campaign director for the Office of Advancement, 20 years; Frantz Williams, Jr., vice president for advancement for the Office of Advancement, 20 years; Robert Weber, journeyman electrician for Physical Plant, 50 years; Ernesto Marino, journeyman plumber for Physical Plant, 35 years; Michael Patterson, journeyman electrician for Physical Plant, 25 years; Dean Canalia, plumbing shop foreperson for Physical Plant, 20 years; Tony Bostick, associate director for the Office of Public Safety, 30 years; and William Fazzino, public safety officer, 20 years.