15 Seniors Elected to Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

On Dec. 4, 15 students from the Class of 2020 were elected to Wesleyan’s scholastic honor society, Phi Beta Kappa.

To be elected, a student must first have been nominated by the department of his or her major. The student also must have demonstrated curricular breadth by having met the General Education Expectations and must have achieved a GPA of 93 or above.

Wesleyan’s Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa Society was organized in 1845 and is the ninth oldest chapter in the country.

Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest surviving Greek letter society in America, founded in December 1776 by five students who attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. The emblem contains the three Greek letters “Phi,” “Beta,” and “Kappa,” which are the initials of the Greek motto, Philosophia Biou Kybernetes. This essentially means “the love of wisdom is the guide of life.”

The fall 2019 inductees and their major(s) are:

Tristan Ang Tze Heng, chemistry, mathematics and computer science, physics Yujie Cai, economics, physics Gila Glattstein, government Emma Hostetter, molecular biology and biochemistry, science in society program Avi Lipton, economics and mathematics and computer science Ari Liu, physics, psychology, Russian, East European and Eurasian studies Kevin Liu, molecular biology and biochemistry, science in society program Nita Rome, French studies, neuroscience and behavior program Dylan Shumway, university major Ilan Small, history Sophie Tulchin, American studies Allie Tung, anthropology, psychology Yuan Wang, College of Social Studies, mathematics and computer science Jiaang Yao, biology, mathematics and computer science, neuroscience and behavior program Nicole Zalewski, mathematics and computer science



