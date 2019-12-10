Student-Athletes, Greek Life Help Public Safety with 2nd Annual Toy Drive
From Dec. 2-6, the Office Public Safety hosted its second annual Stuff a Cruiser toy drive. Several student-athletes, members of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and members of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity volunteered to help collect donations.
The University partnered with the Middletown Fire Department by collecting donations to benefit local children in need. Wesleyan collected one cruiser full of toys, purchased additional toys, and collected more than $2,250 in monetary donations. Wesleyan students will assist Middletown Fire Department in distributing the presents to eight families, a church ministry group, and a local elementary school on Dec. 21.
Students volunteered to collect gifts in half-hour increments throughout the toy drive, and Wesleyan’s Digital Design Studio helped create posters to advertise the event. “The students were an unbelievable help,” said Public Safety Lt. Paul Verillo. “We’re hoping to get even more people involved next year.”