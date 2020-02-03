Ostfeld ’10 Fundraising for Organic Farm Food Ordering App via Kickstarter

Rosemary Ostfeld ’10, visiting assistant professor of environmental studies, is developing a smartphone app to re-energize the connection between communities and local farms so people can purchase healthy and sustainable food options. Called “Healthy PlanEat,” the app will allow patrons to order food from local organic farms.

Ostfeld launched her Kickstarter in January, and she’s hoping to raise $40,000 by Feb. 15. The idea has also appeared in The Hartford Courant, The Day, and The Middletown Press.