Middletown Public School Students Display Artwork at Wesleyan

The 39th annual Middletown Public Schools Art Exhibition was on exhibit from March 7-15 at the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery. The show featured a wide variety of visual art from children in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The exhibition was sponsored by the Middletown Board of Education, Middletown Public Schools Cultural Council, and Wesleyan University's Center for the Arts. Due to the threat of the coronavirus, the show was closed to the public on March 13-15.

Dillian, a third-grader at Snow Elementary School, created this fall earth-tone landscape.

Zahara, an eighth grader from Woodrow Wilson Middle School, created this sculpture titled “Clay Emojis.”

Milady, a first grader at Macdonough Elementary School, created this self portraitt with crayons.

Fourth-graders from various Middletown schools created these artworks.

Several first-graders from Farm Hill Elementary School made piglet sculptures.

Kalen, a 12th grader from Middletown High School created this painting based on a figure from real life.

Charlie, a seventh-grader from Woodrow Wilson Middle School, created this artwork as part of a lesson using pen and ink for animal illustration.

Madelyn, a third-grader from Moody School, made this tile from clay.

Artwork from Kindergarten students was featured in the Zilkha Gallery’s South Gallery.

Photography by high school students also was on exhibit.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the art exhibition was closed early as a preventative measure.

