Middletown Public School Students Display Artwork at Wesleyan

The 39th annual Middletown Public Schools Art Exhibition was on view from March 7–15 at the Ezra and Cecile Zilkha Gallery. The show featured a wide variety of visual art from children in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The exhibition was sponsored by the Middletown Board of Education, Middletown Public Schools Cultural Council, and Wesleyan University’s Center for the Arts.
Dillian, a third-grader at Snow Elementary School, created this fall landscape using earth tones.
Zahara, an eighth-grader from Woodrow Wilson Middle School, created this sculpture titled “Clay Emojis.”
At right, Milady, a first-grader at Macdonough Elementary School, created this self-portrait with crayons.
Fourth-graders from various Middletown schools created these artworks.
Several first-graders from Farm Hill Elementary School made piglet sculptures.
Kalen, a 12th-grader from Middletown High School, created this painting based on a figure from real life.
Charlie, a seventh-grader from Woodrow Wilson Middle School, created this artwork using pen and ink as part of a lesson on animal illustrations.
Madelyn, a third-grader from Moody Elementary School, made this tile from clay.
Artwork from Kindergarten students was featured in the Zilkha Gallery’s South Gallery.
Photography by high school students also was on exhibit.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show closed early. (Photos by Olivia Drake)